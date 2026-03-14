Kyle Shanahan Gets $17.1M Boost as 49ers Make Nick Bosa Contract Decision

Essentials Inside The Story 49ers restructure veteran player's contract to clear $17.1M cap space

Move pushes cap hit above $54M by 2027

George Kittle’s recruitment helped lure Mike Evans to San Francisco

After losing to the Seattle Seahawks in the 2025 Divisional round, the San Francisco 49ers are leaving no stone unturned. The franchise has been working hard to rework existing contracts, recently adding a veteran defensive lineman to that list, which has provided head coach Kyle Shanahan and Co. with a massive boost for this free agency.

“The #49ers converted $21.4M of Nick Bosa’s salary into signing bonus, clearing $17.1M of 2026 cap space,” Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti reported via X. “Bosa is guaranteed $22.7M in 2026, with another $764k locked in next season.”

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After the restructuring, Bosa is getting almost all of his $22.7 million upfront as a massive bonus check, so his weekly “paycheck” during the season will be the veteran minimum. The move comes after Bosa signed a five-year, $170 million contract with the 49ers in 2023, which included a $50 million signing bonus and $122.5 million guaranteed.

Restructuring deals often shift financial pressure into future seasons, and that is exactly what happened here. Nick Bosa’s cap hit is now expected to climb to more than $54 million in 2027, meaning the 49ers could revisit his deal with another restructure or extension down the line.

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For now, however, the newly created cap space gives San Francisco flexibility, especially with rumors still circulating about players like linebacker Luke Gifford, as the front office explores ways to strengthen the roster.

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This is not the first time the 49ers have turned to a contract restructure to create breathing room. Back in March 2024, it was George Kittle instead of Nick Bosa. The All-Pro tight end’s deal was reworked to free up roughly $10 million in salary-cap space.

Before this massive salary cap clear-up, the 49ers had already made some big moves this offseason, headlined by the signing of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans to a three-year deal worth $42.4 million that could reach $60.4 million with incentives.

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The 32-year-old, after spending his entire career with the Bucs, decided to test free agency following his first season without 1,000 receiving yards, with injuries holding him back.

Now, with Evans returning to full fitness for 2026, the veteran wideout believes he is the missing piece, the veteran wideout believes he is the missing piece in the 49ers’ pursuit of Super Bowl LXI.

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“I feel like they were one piece away, and I’m that piece,” Mike Evans said during his introductory press conference in Santa Clara. “I look forward to coming here and proving that.”

However, his massive contract wasn’t the only thing that lured Mike Evans out of Tampa Bay, as the future Hall of Famer revealed how head coach Kyle Shanahan’s coaching and an incredible sales pitch from star tight end George Kittle pushed him to join San Francisco.

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Mike Evans reveals Kyle Shanahan and George Kittle’s role in his 49ers decision

After spending 12 years with the Buccaneers, many believed that Mike Evans would end up being a Tampa Bay lifer. In his tenure, Evans set Tampa Bay franchise records in receptions (866), receiving yards (13,052), and touchdown receptions (108), establishing himself as one of the greatest players in Bucs history.

However, this free agency, as Evans was looking for a new challenge, Kyle Shanahan’s incredible coaching acumen turned out to be a major factor in his decision to join the 49ers.

“I’ve always loved the way Kyle calls games,” Evans said, as per Times Standard. “… This was my No. 1 spot on my own. I talked to John and Kyle, and it solidified it for me. Always been a fan of Kyle, and he talked about how he sees me in this offense. It just made me even happier, and it was a no-brainer after I got off the phone with him.”

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Alongside Shanahan, TE1 George Kittle also helped Evans’ decision with his incredible pitch that detailed how the 49ers function and what the franchise can do for the veteran wideout, who is nearing the twilight of his career.

“George was the biggest salesman. I mean, George sold it big time,” Evans said. “He’s a big reason why I’m here, just because of the type of player and teammate he is.”

With cap space freed up and Mike Evans added to the roster, the 49ers have made their Super Bowl intentions clear this offseason. If health holds up across the board, San Francisco looks poised to be a genuine contender in 2026.