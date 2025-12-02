Kyle Shanahan Gets $21M News on Christian McCaffrey Amid Historic Season With 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers may have pushed through injuries and tough wins, but there’s one thing that has stayed constant all season. It’s running back Christian McCaffrey providing support to the offense when it matters most. As he continues to shine, head coach Kyle Shanahan receives major contract news about his star player. It suggests that the franchise may make a big financial decision down the line.

“McCaffrey is set to earn $12.5M in 2026 ($3.7M less than his 2026 salary) and is approaching 30-years-old,” Sportac wrote on X.

In its latest post, Sportac shed light on McCaffrey’s current contract situation, hinting that it may be due for a serious upgrade. According to the sports publishing company, this might be the right time for the player to talk “pot-sweetener.” As part of the current contract with the 49ers, McCaffrey still has two years and $30 million left on his deal.

However, Spotrac believes the running back’s dominating performance this season far exceeds those numbers. It estimates that an annual amount of $21 million will be more fitting for a player who has emerged as one of the most productive players in the league. For Shanahan and the franchise, this will be an update they can already see coming but can’t ignore.

Meanwhile, this wouldn’t be the first major deal for the three-time Pro-Bowl. In 2020, McCaffrey secured a four-year, $64.06 million contract with the Carolina Panthers, making him one of the most expensive NFL players that year. The franchise traded him to the 49ers in 2022, but that was only the start of his financial success.

The 49ers doubled down on their commitment to McCaffrey in 2024. They offered a two-year, $38 million extension that runs through the 2027 season. It included a $14.29 million signing bonus and an average annual salary of $19 million. So, should the team rework his deal? Given the historic run he’s on with the 49ers, there’s really no question about it.

Christian McCaffrey raises the RB standard this season

Quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye are turning heads this year with their compelling plays. Joining that list is Christian McCaffrey, who has put together an explosive season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter made the case himself while breaking down the player’s numbers at the bye week.

“🏈McCaffrey now has a league-leading 1,655 scrimmage yards this season, 849 rushing and 806 receiving,” he wrote on X. “He’s the third player in NFL history with at least 800 rush yards and 800 receiving yards in his first 13 games of a season, joining Roger Craig in 1985 and Marshall Faulk in 1998.”

Schefter also highlighted how consistent McCaffrey has been throughout his career. This is his third season hitting the 800–800 mark in both rushing and receiving yards. He’s tying Faulk for the most in NFL history. Further, he is on track to become the first player ever to have multiple seasons with 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards.

But that’s not all! His 85 receptions rank fourth in the entire NFL, making it his fifth year with at least 80 catches. It goes without saying that Christian McCaffrey is playing at an MVP level despite not being a quarterback. And these numbers speak volumes about how crucial the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year has been to the 49ers’ success this season.