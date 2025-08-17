Kyle Shanahan Handed Good News & Bad News After Jake Moody Saved 49ers Against Raiders

What a wild afternoon it was in Vegas for the 49ers and Raiders preseason showdown. 49ers rookie linebacker Nick Martin nailed his first NFL sack, and cornerback Jaylen Mahoney made a spectacular diving interception at a key moment to stop a Raiders drive. The Raiders weren’t pushovers, though. Rookie Ashton Jeanty busted through for a touchdown on a gritty 1-yard run, keeping the game tight until the very end. That being said, the game had its pros and cons as well.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan was pretty fast in breaking down two sides of the 49ers’ 22-19 triumph over the Raiders, as per ESPN reports. Brock Purdy, San Francisco’s star QB, led an impressive opening drive, hooking up three times with receiver Ricky Pearsall, including a vital 21-yard catch that helped move the chains. And that’s the jolly news for the Niners’ fans.

Purdy and Pearsall have been buzzing all camp long. Right from the first snap, they nailed that kind of rhythm that feels like they’ve been teammates forever. Purdy sharply completed 5 of 7 passes for 66 yards in that opening series. Pearsall was his favorite target early, hauling in three catches that racked up 42 yards. They moved the chains smoothly, with Pearsall snagging quick completions. And then breaking out a big 21-yard catch on third-and-18. It was a dig route that perfectly exploited a soft spot in the Raiders’ defense.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Pearsall faced a tough offseason with injuries and even a traumatic armed robbery incident. Thus, he had a rocky start to camp. But you wouldn’t have guessed it watching him dial in with Purdy. They put in the work to rebuild that connection, reviewing last year’s footage and targeting improvements. And especially timing and reading defenses together during camp. Their chemistry takes on added weight with 49ers star receivers like Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings sidelined. Pearsall stepped up, showing that he can hold the WR1 spot when called upon. And the way Purdy looks his way early on says a lot about the trust factor. Now let’s move on to the somber part of the story, as this game wasn’t without its physical toll.

AD

The offensive line felt the pinch with guard Dominick Puni going down. He went down with a right knee injury during the field goal attempt that capped the Niners’ opening drive. Puni was a 2024 third-round pick. He quickly earned his starting gig with solid showings and was helping anchor the right side of the offensive line. The line’s right side has often been considered the less robust part of the 49ers’ front five, so losing Puni put an immediate dent in their depth and protection schemes. Coach Shanahan later shared that Puni likely suffered a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) sprain. And that is serious enough to sideline him for a few weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

To make matters trickier, San Francisco’s injury woes didn’t stop there. The running back situation became worrisome fast as starter Patrick Taylor suffered a separated shoulder. Along with him, backup Corey Kiner left with a high-ankle sprain. Both injuries leave the 49ers scrambling to keep their ground game viable with just a handful of healthy backs left. After all the chaos, in the end, it was Jake Moody’s boot that made the difference. However, the stack of injuries keeps the pressure squarely on Shanahan and his coaching staff. They need to shuffle bodies, keep backups ready, and protect their offensive mojo heading into what’s shaping up to be a physically demanding season.

How Jake Moody stole the show in the final seconds

Jake Moody’s night started shaky, but ended with fireworks that saved the San Francisco 49ers. Earlier in the game, Moody missed a long 53-yard field goal that had some fans biting their nails, unsure if the kid could shake off the nerves from last season’s inconsistency. But the real story was his incredible comeback. Moody was a bit of a rollercoaster. He made a modest 30-yard field goal early to put the 49ers on the board.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And then barely squeezed through a shaky 26-yarder later. But once the fourth quarter rolled around, something flipped. He nailed three huge kicks: a 50-yard and a 44-yard field goal just before the final stretch of the game, keeping the 49ers neck and neck with the Raiders. Then came the final moment of joy with a 59-yard field goal with only 13 seconds left on the clock. That kick was pure adrenaline-inducing stuff, and Moody did not flinch.

He drilled that ball straight through the uprights, sealing a 22-19 victory in dramatic, last-second fashion. That kick was a statement that Moody is here to deliver when it counts. His teammates erupted in celebration around him, pumping fists and swarming like he’d just won the Super Bowl for them. This kick was especially sweet after the rough patches because it showcased his growth and resilience from last season. That’s when his inconsistency nearly cost him the job.