Kyle Shanahan Has No Clue on Christian McCaffrey’s Injury After Latest Report, Claims Insider

Kyle Shanahan faced the media on September 5th like a man watching his offense slip through his fingers. Shoulders slumped, eyes tired, he muttered, “I’m not going to say anything about Christian or any of our players’ injuries.” The frustration was raw. The 49ers’ game plan, built around Christian McCaffrey’s unique dual-threat brilliance, now felt like it was waiting on a single player’s mood. And one insider tore into McCaffrey with sharp words.

Grant Cohn didn’t hold back when he said, “Let me get this straight. Christian McCaffrey went out to practise on Thursday, felt something tighten up in his calf, and shut himself down. Then Friday, he skips the walkthrough entirely. It’s like half speed, and he couldn’t do any of it. But on a side field, he was bouncing around like he was perfectly healthy, doing things you wouldn’t expect a guy with a calf strain to do.” After practice, Shanahan looked miserable, saying as little as possible. Meanwhile, McCaffrey strolled on the sidelines.

This is a man whose career has been a mix of brilliance and fragility. In 2021, he racked up 177 scrimmage yards in week 1 and 137 in week 2, only to be sidelined by hamstring and ankle injuries, finishing the season with 785 scrimmage yards in seven games. In 2022, Christian McCaffrey exploded for 1,139 rushing yards and 741 receiving yards for the 49ers, earning Pro Bowl honors and dominating the playoffs, even lining up as an emergency quarterback in the NFC Championship.

2023, historic. 1,459 rushing yards, 2,023 scrimmage yards, 21 touchdowns, Offensive Player of the Year, third in MVP voting. But injuries never fully let up. A mild calf strain in 2023 and a PCL injury in 2024 kept him off the field, leaving the 49ers scrambling.

Cohn nailed it, “It almost feels like Christian kind of has the Niners at his mercy right now. He practises when he says he’s healthy enough to practise. And he plays when he says he’s healthy enough to play. I don’t know any other players that can shut themselves down on a Friday for a walkthrough and then start on Sunday. Until something changes, this extension that the Niners gave Christian McCaffrey when he was injured has got to be one of the worst extensions in the history of extensions.”

Week 1 is around the corner. The 49ers’ offense, their rhythm, their identity, hinges on one man’s choice. McCaffrey can make them unstoppable, or leave Shanahan watching helplessly from the sidelines. And after years of historic performances, records, and MVP-caliber play, the same man who defined the team is now the harbinger of its chaos.

Christian McCaffrey reveals his game-day status

“Nothing serious, I’ll tell you that. I feel great,” Christian McCaffrey said, staring down the latest wave of injury panic. The 49ers’ superstar running back missed Friday’s practice with a calf issue that first popped up September 4. But he’s adamant, this isn’t a serious issue. “Sometimes when you don’t practice, things get blown out of proportion,” he added. After missing 13 games last season, every absence sparks headlines, but CMC isn’t buying the hype.

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay, Florida, USA Tampa Bay, Florida, USA, November 10, 2024, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Christian McCaffrey 23 at Raymond James Stadium.

San Francisco’s injury report still lists him as questionable for Week 1 against the Seahawks, a stark reminder of how thin their roster has become. Head coach Kyle Shanahan offered little clarity beyond “questionable concern.” The 49ers have been battered by injuries all preseason, even signing Brian Robinson late to bolster their running back depth. If McCaffrey falters, they’ll have to lean on Robinson and second-year back Isaac Guerendo, talented but raw, untested, and facing the crucible of a Sunday opener in Seattle.

Exiting practice early wasn’t a weakness. It was a pro move to protect the body that carries the offense. McCaffrey is an elite three-down back, the kind of weapon teams dream of, and his health could dictate the 49ers’ trajectory before the first quarter even ends. “I felt like it was the smart thing to do,” he said, a quiet revelation about discipline and growth.

Week 1 kicks off at Lumen Field, Seattle, 1:05 p.m. PDT. Both teams start fresh, but all eyes will be on CMC. A single step wrong could shift the balance of this opener instantly.