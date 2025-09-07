Kyle Shanahan Is Playing With Fire as NFL Doctor Gives Bad News on Injured Christian McCaffrey

What’s more dangerous, risking a season opener game in Week 1 or losing your best player for December? That’s the question looming over San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan as he decides whether Christian McCaffrey should play in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. With McCaffrey’s calf injury still casting a shadow over the club, Shanahan’s decision may set the tone for his player’s health and also for the franchise’s playoff aspirations. On the positive side, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that “signs are pointing to him playing.” McCaffrey himself has expressed optimism for his health, saying he feels “great” and is good to go. However, not everyone sees it that way.

Former NFL doctor Dr. David J. Chao, the “ProFootballDoc” of Sports Injury Central, put the expectations on hold. “If he had a calf strain on Thursday, and clearly there was something that happened on Thursday, there is no way he’s playing on Sunday,” Chao said. “The 49ers, John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan are not going to risk their season.” They won’t risk turning what could be a one-or two-week setback into a six-to eight-week absence, or something even more serious.

Chao reminded everyone that McCaffrey’s calf injury last year worsened into a more serious Achilles condition. “He was telling the media the same thing—that he was fine. He really wants to help his team, but if there’s any sort of calf true strain at all, even mild, Kyle Shanahan will stop him from playing,” he said. This latest setback brings uncomfortably close to 2024, when McCaffrey’s season unraveled after a string of illnesses. He was diagnosed with Achilles tendonitis that kept him out for 13 games in total.

What was supposed to be a promising campaign fell apart very quickly, and the 49ers were deprived of their most dynamic playmaker at the most crucial part of the year. That is why Chao’s caution is important. If McCaffrey’s calf strain is serious, bringing him back in Week 1 may be asking for a do-over of 2024, which is something the team cannot do. Fans would love to see No. 23 on the field again, but Shanahan and the front office know that giving up September for a healthy December may be the wiser play.

Without McCaffrey, the 49ers are counting on Brian Robinson Jr.. Acquired in an offseason trade with Washington, he is the most likely candidate to step into the lead role. Robinson is a between-the-tackles runner who can absorb a workload, but he lacks McCaffrey’s elite pass-catching ability. Behind him, freshman Isaac Guerendo and Jordan James are providing depth. And fullback Kyle Juszczyk will also be in for an expanded workload in Shanahan’s creative, run-oriented scheme.

Still, the offense is thin as it is. Brandon Aiyuk remains on the PUP list, which leaves quarterback Brock Purdy with fewer guns to work with. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are entering 2025 with a renewed defensive mindset under Mike Macdonald. The unit has embraced the acronym HPS, “high powered s-“, a standard of relentless effect that doesn’t always show on the status sheet. CB Devon Witherspoon is the ideal embodiment of HPS, making Seattle an even tougher matchup for a short-handed San Francisco squad.

Shanahan’s dilemma on McCaffrey

Shanahan’s reputation as a genius offensive mind is well-deserved, but this case showcases the thin line he has to tread. On one hand is McCaffrey, pushing his luck hard to play, claiming he’s healthy enough to take the field. Against him is the cold, hard evidence of medical review, which indicates that letting him play could turn a minor problem into a season-killing catastrophe.

Chao served up a stern warning: You cannot win your division Week 1, but you can lose it Week 1. Playing McCaffrey against Seattle could provide San Francisco with an early boost in a critical divisional game. But if it leads to another extended absence, it could lead to long-term harm.

The irony is that Shanahan has been hailed all along for his ability to maximize depth, adapt to injuries, and win with backups. And yet in McCaffrey’s case, he has a player whose skill set can simply not be replaced. That is why this decision is so difficult. If Shanahan pushes too hard too soon, he risks rewriting history, and this time the consequences can be severe.