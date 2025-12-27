Kyle Shanahan Issues Warning to Brock Purdy Ahead of Week 17 Game Against Philosophically Similar Ben Johnson

Essentials Inside The Story A high-stakes Week 17 showdown sets Brock Purdy against a Bears defense built to punish even the smallest mistake

Chicago's ball-hawking scheme and turnover dominance create a dangerous clash of styles

With both coaches sharing similar football philosophies, the game may come down to execution

When an offense built on precision meets a defense leading the league in takeaways, something has to give. That’s the challenge facing Brock Purdy. The San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Chicago Bears at their home in Week 17 for the top spot in the NFC West. While head coach Kyle Shanahan is not surprised by Ben Johnson’s success at the Bears, he definitely had some advice for his quarterback, Brock Purdy, about the game action.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“They have guys with really good hands, real good ball skills. They’ve got a scheme that plays a lot of zone. So they’re seeing the quarterback. Anytime that they’re off, they make you pay. They don’t drop many,” Shanahan said during his press conference on December 26. “Not just their secondary, but their linebackers also. (They) also got a good blitz package that puts quarterbacks in some uncomfortable situations.”

The architect of that formidable defense is coordinator Dennis Allen, whose background as a safety informs his ball-hawking scheme. He was a safety during his playing career, but no team drafted him in 1996. He turned to coaching and was the New Orleans Saints‘ head coach for three years before taking his current role with the Bears. The best part of his coaching is making the players play to their strengths.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both teams are at opposite ends of the interception leaderboard. While the Bears lead with 21, the 49ers sit in the lowest place with only six. For the 49ers’ offense to protect Purdy and stop the rival defense from picking his passes, they need to work on pass protection, making clear space, and getting open.

Safety Kevin Byard III praised Allen for placing him in the back of the defense. It allowed him to gauge the air yards and show his athleticism while being a ballhawk. But everything starts long before kickoff, in the film room. Their linebacker, Tremaine Edmunds, also has four interceptions (second-most) to his name.

ADVERTISEMENT

While watching their entire team play, Kyle Shanahan noticed a philosophical similarity in their offensive play-calling.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle Shanahan thinks the same way about football as Ben Johnson

The 49ers are fifth in the league in passing yards (3,888 for 30 touchdowns), while the Bears are 17th (3,449 for 24 scores). But they make up for it in their run game. The NFC North top spot team is second in rushing yards (2,281 for 17 touchdowns), while the Niners are 24th (1,564 for 12 scores). So, Kyle Shanahan has noticed the same way of thinking about playing the game as Ben Johnson.

“It depends on game to game and stuff, but just philosophy-wise, it seems very similar. Ben does as good a job as anyone of staying balanced. Really makes people play the run, which generates most of their explosives on play action and bootlegs, which is the philosophy of our offense,” Kyle Shanahan said. “So, it’s very similar schemes.”

The visitors know their target, while the 49ers need to use different players. Kyle Shanahan is relying on running back Christian McCaffrey, who is leading both departments. He has 92 receptions for 849 receiving yards with seven touchdowns, and in the rushing game, he has 280 carries for 1,039 rushing yards with nine scores.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimately, the game may hinge on which philosophically-similar coach can execute their game plan more effectively, and whether Purdy can heed his coach’s warning against a defense designed to punish mistakes.