Kyle Shanahan Makes Final Decision on Trading Mac Jones After QB’s Statement on Leaving 49ers

Trade rumors surrounding Mac Jones got a clear answer on Wednesday. According to 95.7 The Game, Kyle Shanahan said, “Awesome conversations with him (Mac).”

He added, “You always listen to people at trade offers, but we’re also not into getting rid of good players, and so I’d be very surprised if Mac wasn’t around us next year.”

Kyle Shanahan made it clear that they value him and do not plan on trading him anytime soon. With Shanahan’s support and Jones’ strong performance, the quarterback is set to remain a key part of the 49ers, giving the team stability heading into 2026.

Mac Jones took over for the 49ers early in the 2025 season when Brock Purdy was injured. He played well and helped keep the team in the playoff race. In the games he started, Jones threw for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions, completing about 70 per cent of his passes. In one game, he threw 319 yards and three touchdowns, leading the 49ers to a big win. In other games, he threw multiple touchdown passes, showing he could lead the offense. With Purdy’s health uncertain, Shanahan trusted Jones to keep the team competitive in the NFC West.

Getty NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – DECEMBER 23: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers walks off the field after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

QB injuries disrupted seasons across the NFL, but Mac Jones kept the 49ers alive

Quarterback injuries reshaped much of the NFL season, derailing contenders and highlighting how fragile success can be without stability under center. For many teams, losing their starter triggered an immediate collapse. The San Francisco 49ers, however, managed to stay afloat early, thanks largely to Mac Jones stepping in and delivering steady, composed performances when the situation demanded it.

As Brock Purdy’s health was uncertain at the start of the season, Jones was thrust into meaningful action rather than spot duty. Instead of merely keeping the ship steady, he helped San Francisco remain competitive in the NFC West race. Jones operated Kyle Shanahan’s offense efficiently, moved the chains on key third downs, and protected the football. His decision-making and accuracy allowed the 49ers to avoid falling behind during a stretch where every win mattered.

In tight games with little margin for error, Jones showed poise. He made quick reads, trusted the system, and avoided the mistakes that often doom teams relying on backup quarterbacks. Those early wins and competitive performances became a crucial foundation, keeping San Francisco relevant as the season unfolded.

Elsewhere, quarterback injuries proved far more damaging. The Baltimore Ravens’ playoff hopes suffered a major blow when Lamar Jackson missed multiple games with a hamstring injury. Without his ability to extend plays and stress defenses, Baltimore’s offense stalled, scoring declined, and momentum vanished at the worst possible time.

Other teams found brief stability. When C.J. Stroud missed time with a concussion, Texans backup Davis Mills managed the offense effectively and helped Houston stay competitive, showing how vital capable depth can be.

San Francisco benefited from the same principle. Mac Jones didn’t try to be a hero; he executed. His reliability, efficiency, and command of the offense kept the 49ers from spiralling, proving his value in a season defined by quarterback uncertainty.