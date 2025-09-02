Kyle Shanahan May Be Forced to Handicap Brock Purdy Despite 49ers’ Jauan Jennings’ Return to Practice

The 49ers’ approach to spending cash this offseason saw them part ways with several reliable veterans, including Maliek Collins, among others. And without meaningful replacements, the roster’s depth became dangerously thin. Moreover, the front office prioritized future moves, including future extensions for Brock Purdy, Fred Warner, and others. The reality hit the franchise after the recent wave of injuries. While Purdy secured a favorable $265 million deal, one questionable decision by coach Kyle Shanahan could send the season spiraling and make things difficult for Purdy.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But fortunately, things seemed to be turning around after the 49ers. The team just held a six-hour practice this week, where attendance looked quite impressive. One notable return was Jauan Jennings, who had been sidelined with a calf injury. His return was questionable this week. Beyond the calf injury, Jennings’s season was complicated by contract demands and a trade request. The 49ers refused to trade him, and he’s expected to play in the opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Jennings, 28, became the 49ers’ top receiver after Aiyuk’s ACL tear last year, leading the team with 975 yards and six touchdowns. He’s known for his fiery play and tight end-level blocking skills.

Acknowledging the trade subject, John Lynch confirmed, “A while ago, he (Jauan Jennings) did [ask to be traded]. But, that was a long time ago, and we’ve moved on from that,” Lynch said. “I’m not getting into when it was, but it was a while ago.” Lynch shut down any notion that the 49ers would look for a trade, affirming that the team “isn’t doing that.” A league source confirmed on Monday that no contract agreement was reached. Jennings didn’t speak to reporters after practice.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But if Jennings is not able to make it to game day, Shanahan may need to rely on newcomers to support Brock Purdy would have a hard time having to rely mostly on new or inexperienced receivers. While extensive practice reps may help the newcomers, these players are still new to the 49ers’ roster. Some, like Skyy Moore and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, were previously cut by the team’s rival, the Chiefs. It will be difficult to create the chemistry so soon in the season for Purdy. But a healthy Jennings, when paired with Ricky Pearsall, help Purdy and team.

But even with depth concerns, the 49ers enter the year strong at quarterback. Purdy is a proven player, and the addition of Mac Jones provides a dependable backup. At receiver, Pearsall has shown his potential. He had ample chances to take the spotlight as the primary receiver this summer, and his 14 catches for 210 yards in the last two games of the previous season might help his case.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LVIII – San Francisco 49ers Media Availability San Francisco 49ers quarterback 13 Brock Purdy speaks to members of the media during the San Francisco 49ers media availability ahead of Super Bowl LVIII at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada on Feb. 7, 2024. Super Bowl LVIII will take place Sunday Feb. 11, 2024 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Las Vegas Phoenix Convention Center Nevada USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xAnthonyxBeharx Editorial use only

Getting back to Jennings, The Athletics’ Matt Barrows reported that the player looked “sharp” and healthy during the game. In his absence, the team would have had to depend on Gage. And while things look bright, Jennings would have to be present in Week to make things easy for Purdy and the 49ers.

AD

Jennings had asked for a trade, despite signing a two-year, $15.4 million extension last year. However, the team has moved past it and expects him to remain with the 49ers in 2025. He’ll earn a $1.17million base salary, $3.275 million guaranteed, with a $4.26M cap hit this season and $8.2M dead cap in 2026. His return to the practice field seems a good sign. The 49ers had a few more signs.

The 49ers’ practice session had more surprises

The 49ers got a bit of good news this week when two familiar faces showed up at practice. Guard Dominick Puni and defensive tackle Kalia Davis, both dealing with recent injuries, were back on the field. For Puni, it’s a quick turnaround. He tore his right PCL in the second preseason game against the Raiders. At the time, the injury looked like it could sideline him for months. Instead, he is back working with his teammates. Even if he’s not fully at 100 percent, Puni is the second-best lineman on the roster behind Trent Williams.

Davis’ return is just as important on the other side of the ball. A leg injury forced him to miss a handful of practices last week. The team never disclosed the specifics, though he was spotted with a wrap on his left leg. That didn’t keep him from moving well at practice, and all signs point that he may feature in the season opener.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

They weren’t the only ones. Edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos and wide receiver Russell Gage also returned after nursing knee injuries. And unfortunately, the lone absence was Jordan Watkins, who is dealing with his ankle issue that he suffered in the preseason opener against Denver. For a team already short on proven depth, getting important contributors back on the field in the same week is no small win.

Even if they’re not at full strength, that’s the kind of boost Shanahan needs.