Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers are in a tough position ahead of their game against the Seattle Seahawks, as their starting quarterback has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

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“49ers ruled out QB Brock Purdy, who did not practice this week due to a sprained ankle,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on X. “49ers QB Mac Jones will start Sunday vs. Seattle.”

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Brock Purdy injured his left ankle with just 24 seconds remaining in the first half of the 49ers’ game against the Minnesota Vikings. Vikings defensive lineman Jalen Redmond landed on Purdy’s left foot while the quarterback was trying to throw the ball away. Before that, Purdy attempted a short pass to Christian McCaffrey, but McCaffrey was pushed out of bounds at the 49ers’ 20-yard line without gaining any yards.

On the next play, Purdy tried to throw the ball toward the left side, but the pass fell incomplete as Redmond pressured him. The officials called intentional grounding on Purdy, giving the 49ers a 16-yard penalty. Although the play resulted in a penalty, it was also the moment Purdy injured his ankle.

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Despite the injury, Purdy finished with 255 passing yards and three touchdowns on 21 completions in 26 attempts. He also earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his performance.

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After missing Wednesday’s practice, his status was already in doubt, and the team was monitoring him on a day-to-day basis.

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“When he can’t go today, it’s always a possibility [that his availability for Sunday could be in doubt],” Shanahan said. “It’s not a high ankle, so it’s day-to-day with it. But we’ve got to see how it goes.”

However, the injury affected Purdy’s practice schedule the following week. He missed all three sessions on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, raising doubts about whether he could play against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers eventually ruled him out of the game.

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Losing Purdy at this crucial stage is a massive blow for the team. In the 2026 season, Brock Purdy played 10 games, starting all of them. He has completed 206 of 290 pass attempts for 2,624 yards, with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also recorded 1,218 yards after the catch, with an 80.8% on-target accuracy rate.

But despite that, Kyle Shanahan expressed confidence in Jones ahead of the important divisional matchup.

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“Mac’s been awesome,” Shanahan said. “He’s had a great week. We went through this with him last year, so everyone’s got a ton of confidence in Mac. Mac’s had a hell of a camp, and he’s the same guy every day. It’s been a good week with Mac.”

In 2025, Mac Jones played 11 games for the San Francisco 49ers, starting eight. He completed 201 of 289 passes (69.6%) for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions, posting a 97.4 passer rating. In 2026, he has appeared in three games but has not started. He has completed his only pass attempt for five yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions.

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Now, it will be interesting to see if Mac Jones is able to build on his experience or not.

The game is important for both teams because the result could affect their chances of reaching the playoffs. A win would help either team improve its position in the NFC standings and move closer to securing a playoff spot.

Along with this, the 49ers have made other roster changes ahead of the Seahawks game.

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49ers roster moves ahead of Seahawks game

The San Francisco 49ers made several roster changes on October 10, 2026, before facing the Seattle Seahawks. They added defensive lineman Ogbo Okoronkwo to their practice squad.

The team also brought defensive lineman Mykel Williams back from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List. This meant Williams was cleared to play against Seattle, and the team removed his questionable tag.

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The 49ers also called up two players from their practice squad for the game. They were defensive lineman Ogbo Okoronkwo and tight end Jack Stoll, who received temporary spots on the active roster.

The team also re-signed wide receiver Brandin Cooks to its practice squad and opened a 21-day practice window for offensive lineman Austen Pleasants.

Now, let’s wait and see how these roster moves and Mac Jones taking over QB1 duties will help the 49ers against the Seahawks on Sunday, November 29.