Kyle Shanahan Officially Takes Big QB Decision as Mac Jones Gives Tough Fight to Brock Purdy at 49ers

Kyle Shanahan just made his intentions loud and clear; the 49ers‘ quarterback battle is far from settled. By signing Carter Bradley to a one-year deal, Shanahan didn’t just add another name to the roster. He made a big decision that signals open competition at the most important position. Bradley, a 6’3”, 213-pound quarterback out of South Alabama and Toledo, spent last season on the Raiders’ practice squad before being waived earlier this month. Now, he arrives in Santa Clara with a chip on his shoulder and a clear opportunity.

Bradley brings more than just raw numbers (8,380 yards and 61 touchdowns in 46 college games). He’s the son of former Jaguars‘ head coach Gus Bradley, and his football mind reflects that background. Shanahan is known for favoring QBs who thrive on detail and discipline, exactly where Bradley excels.

On the eve of training camp on July 23, Kyle Shanahan wasn’t dodging the pain of the past few months; he was confronting it. Losing guys like Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga was gut-wrenching, but it wasn’t a surprise. He’d seen it coming as early as mid-2023, during their Super Bowl push. With Brock Purdy on a rookie deal back then, the roster was loaded. But Shanahan knew the bill would come due. And now that it has? He’s embracing the reset.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We’ve known this was coming for a while,” Kyle Shanahan said on The TK Show podcast. “When March hit, we were hoping to get lucky. We didn’t.” But this wasn’t a teardown. Instead of rebuilding from scratch, the 49ers doubled down on their core. Purdy, George Kittle, and Fred Warner all got paid, signaling that the foundation for a new cycle is in place.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Enter Bradley, the 25-year-old. Think of 2025 as the spiritual cousin to 2018, a young roster, a clean slate, and the belief that the next window is wide open. Shanahan sounds like a man who’s taken the hit, adjusted the blueprint, and is now ready to start climbing again.

Kyle Shanahan might find it hard to choose his starter

The 49ers may have entered training camp with Brock Purdy as the unquestioned starter. But Mac Jones is changing the narrative one rep at a time. After a chaotic end to his Patriots tenure, Jones arrived in Santa Clara with something to prove. And so far, he’s doing exactly that. In Grant Cohn’s Day 6 camp report, Jones went 11-of-13 with no interceptions, a clean, confident outing in a system that thrives on structure.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals Jan 5, 2025 Glendale, Arizona, USA San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 looks on after losing to the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Glendale State Farm Stadium Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxKartozianx 20250105_pjc_ak4_331

Through six days, he’s completed 29 of 40 passes (72.5%) with just one turnover. That’s not just efficiency, it’s Shanahan football, and it’s catching attention inside the building. As per 49ersWebzone, staffers have been “really impressed” by how quickly and effectively Jones is executing the offense.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, Brock Purdy hasn’t exactly looked untouchable. The 2023 breakout star, who led the 49ers to the Super Bowl and put up 9,518 yards and 64 touchdowns through two seasons, has had his struggles early in camp. He’s shown flashes of his old playmaking, like a 13-of-14 stretch early in practice, but also periods of concern.

One rough patch saw him go 6-of-11 with a pick and a few errant throws after getting banged up. Shanahan hasn’t sounded alarmed, but in a system that doesn’t tolerate mistakes for long, Purdy’s inconsistency opens the door wider for a serious camp competition.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And Kyle Shanahan? He’s watching both closely, but perhaps with more excitement than pressure. He’s praised Jones’ approach through offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak, who called him “really impressive” in how he’s picked up the playbook. Shanahan knows Purdy brings playoff poise and improvisational magic, but he also knows that turnovers, even in camp, can’t be ignored.

With Jones embracing the system and delivering mistake-free football, it’s no longer just about who played in February; it’s about who fits the 2025 version of this team best. And that might just be enough to shift this quarterback competition from assumed to wide open.