brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Kyle Shanahan Provides Brock Purdy Injury Update After 49ers Suffer Double Headache

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Jan 3, 2026 | 11:19 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Kyle Shanahan Provides Brock Purdy Injury Update After 49ers Suffer Double Headache

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Jan 3, 2026 | 11:19 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The season finale between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium ended on a disastrous note for the home team. The final score of 13-3 was unexpected. But their quarterback, Brock Purdy, also scared the fans with an injury.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Head coach Kyle Shanahan gave an update on Purdy’s injury, claiming that the signal caller got a stinger and would have returned to the game.

However, the bigger setback was just 3 points by the Niners, the lowest ever in any game coached by Shanahan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned! There’s more to this story.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved