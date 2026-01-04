Kyle Shanahan Provides Brock Purdy Injury Update After 49ers Suffer Double Headache

The season finale between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium ended on a disastrous note for the home team. The final score of 13-3 was unexpected. But their quarterback, Brock Purdy, also scared the fans with an injury.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Head coach Kyle Shanahan gave an update on Purdy’s injury, claiming that the signal caller got a stinger and would have returned to the game.

However, the bigger setback was just 3 points by the Niners, the lowest ever in any game coached by Shanahan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned! There’s more to this story.