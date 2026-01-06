Kyle Shanahan Provides Update on Fred Warner’s Potential Playoff Return Ahead of Wildcard Game vs. Eagles

Essentials Inside The Story Fred Warner’s return hinges on the 49ers’ results.

Kyle Shanahan opens up about his priorities.

The 49ers’ injury situation looks bleak.

The injury-riddled 49ers have clawed their way into the playoffs, but the absence of All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner looms large. While head coach Kyle Shanahan has provided an update on a potential return, it comes with a significant condition that puts the pressure largely on the team’s performance in the postseason.

Shanahan said there’s a scenario where Warner could come back from injured reserve this month. However, it just wouldn’t happen unless the 49ers keep winning.

“I think it’s too far off right now,” Shanahan said. “I think it is a possibility. As we got closer to a possible third game here, you know, a championship game, but it’s not something we’re thinking about right now.”

Warner hasn’t played since Oct. 12, when he suffered a dislocated and broken ankle in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After an evaluation confirmed the severity of the injury, Warner underwent surgery and was subsequently ruled out for the rest of the regular season.

It’s not the first time the 49ers linebacker has dealt with a broken ankle. Last year, he sustained a similar injury near the end of the first half in a September 29 win against the New England Patriots. But somehow, miraculously, he played through the pain to help his team.

“It’s something I deal with every game,” Warner said in 2024. “I get on that table before every game and get it shot up every single game just to be able to roll. But it’s not an excuse. It’s just what it is.”

However, the circumstances are different this time around. Now that the 49ers have made it to the playoffs, their season is extended, creating a new timeline. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that even if Warner does make it back during the postseason, it likely wouldn’t be in a full-time role.

“Sources informed of Warner’s situation say there is a chance that Warner’s rehab could be going well enough for him to make a cameo in the NFC Championship Game if San Francisco is a participant or more likely Super Bowl LX, should it win the conference title,” Rapoport said.

But even a limited Fred Warner matters. Just having him dressed, having his presence on the sideline and in the huddle, would give San Francisco a lift at the most important point of the season.

Still, this isn’t just about Warner anymore. The entire linebacker group is suffering from an injury crisis.

More injuries to the 49ers’ linebacker group

The problem extends far beyond Warner. In the recent loss to Seattle, his replacement, Tatum Bethune, went down with a season-ending groin tear. To make matters worse, both Dee Winters (ankle) and Luke Gifford (quadriceps) are questionable for the wildcard game, leaving the team short on linebackers ahead of Sunday’s wild-card game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bethune’s loss stings even more because he was already filling in for Fred Warner. With Bethune out, the depth chart thins out fast. The only other linebackers currently on the active roster are Curtis Robinson and Garret Wallow. Robinson hasn’t played since Week 15.

Wallow has been with the team less than a month, though he was pressed into action and logged 40 defensive snaps against Seattle. There is at least one familiar name waiting in the wings. Veteran Eric Kendricks, signed in late November, is on the practice squad. And head coach Kyle Shanahan is showing faith in him.

“I’m really confident in Eric,” Shanahan said. “He’s been here long enough; he’s gotten in (the game) in the last couple of weeks. And I’m glad we got him for this situation.”

The 49ers could also elevate Jalen Graham from the practice squad if they need another body. Regardless, this is far from an ideal situation for Kyle Shanahan. He has dealt with injuries all season long, but was hoping that the curse would be lifted when the playoffs arrived. That clearly hasn’t happened.