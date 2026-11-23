The San Francisco 49ers secured a blowout 35-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 11 international game at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, which elevated their 2026 season record to 9-1. It also marked a personal career milestone for the 49ers’ head coach, Kyle Shanahan, as it marked his 100th career win. But even as the team celebrates its ninth and their coach’s 100th win, Shanahan is not ready to let his guard down.

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During the Nov. 22 post-game press conference, Shanahan was asked if this team was one of the best he had coached during his tenure as the Niners’ head coach. He revealed that he believed the 2026 San Francisco team had the potential to do even better in just four words: “We gotta earn that.”

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“No, but it’s still early. We gotta earn that,” Shanahan said. “We’re halfway through this year; we’ve done some good things, but I mean it’s still to be determined. A team lasts, I mean, it’s seven months long. We know how we’ve been so far, but we’re halfway there, and we got a long way to go.”

Speaking about the need for balance and focus irrespective of results, the HC added, “We try to do the same thing every week. So, [we] try to not get too high or too low after all these. I mean, we’ll enjoy it tonight. Got a long plane ride back.”

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The Niners head coach was unwilling to label a specific team as the “best” of the season, especially with eight more games still left to play. His comment revealed that while the Niners locker room will definitely be celebrating tonight, they had to keep their head in the game since they had to recuperate after their international journey back home and start preparing for their Week 12 home game against their biggest NFC West divisional rival, the Seattle Seahawks, at Levi’s Stadium.

The Seahawks, currently ranked second in the NFC West with a 6-4 record and a .600 win percentage, will be raring to defeat the 49ers, who are currently leading the division and boast a .900 win percentage.

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But San Francisco will likely not have an easy time defeating the 2026 Super Bowl winners, who have won two on the trot, including a 21-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10, and will return fully rested after a bye week. Meanwhile, for the 49ers, as Shanahan acknowledged, the combination of international travel, the stress of the game, and the emotional toll of being away from their families doesn’t create the most ideal mental state for players.

Offensive lineman Colton McKivitz’s devastating ankle injury also left the team in shock. But the coach truly believed that the team had what it took to deal with the relentless pace of the NFL regular season and the grit to rejoin practice with the correct mindset.

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“We gave the players Monday and Tuesday off, so we don’t want to see them till Wednesday,” Shanahan added. “Hopefully they get their mental break and their physical break. And I mean, it doesn’t stop in this league. Everyone knows how good of a team we have ahead of us coming off a bye. But I know our guys, you know, our guys are made of the right stuff. I don’t really have to do much as a coach. They’ll come in Wednesday ready to go.”

The coach also spoke about the consistency that the team’s offense would have to maintain to hold their own against Seattle’s defense, which is considered the best in the league. He believed that their passion for football, their innate talent, and their determination were what allowed him to coach them so well. He also believed that the same qualities defined their Super Bowl pursuit this season and would contribute immensely to pushing their journey deep into the postseason.