Kyle Shanahan Receives More Bad News on Defense as 49ers Urged to Trade for Trey Hendrickson

The San Francisco 49ers‘ defense is struggling. They are 27th in the league in turnovers with 7 fumbles and 30th in interceptions (1). While the head coach, Kyle Shanahan, hoped to improve on that, another setback hit him. It put them right at ground zero.

Defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos re-injured his hamstring during Thursday’s practice. He was close to returning this week, but the new injury could keep him out longer. It is reported that the team might place him on injured reserve. He first suffered the hamstring injury in the Week 5 overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams. He missed three games and planned to play this Sunday against the New York Giants before he got hurt again.

This season, Gross-Matos played five games (zero starts) while recording 4 tackles (1 solo) and 1 defended pass. But he isn’t alone in the secondary unit.

DE Sam Okuayinonu and DT Jordan Elliott are dealing with ankle injuries and remain questionable for Sunday, too. The 49ers continue to deal with major defensive line injuries. DE Nick Bosa tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season. DE Bryce Huff will miss his second straight game with a hamstring strain. The 49ers may elevate Clelin Ferrell from the practice squad. Ferrell played for the team in 2023 and rejoined earlier this week.

“We’re real low in numbers, so everyone has a chance. We have guys that are questionable, guys that have been banged up,” Kyle Shanahan said. “We’re real familiar with Cle. He looked really good in all three of these practices. So, if it makes sense for our 48th, then no doubt about it.”

With several players sidelined, the 49ers plan to rely on DEs Mykel Williams, Robert Beal, and Keion White at defensive end for their Week 9 game against the New York Giants. But the fans want one more player.

Kyle Shanahan needs to go for Trey Hendrickson

ESPN’s Peter Schrager believes the San Francisco 49ers should go after Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson before the NFL trade deadline.

““If I’m the San Francisco 49ers…I am calling the Cincinnati Bengals, and I’m calling every day, and I’m saying, ‘What will it cost to get us a Trey Hendrickson?” he said on ESPN’s Get Up show.

Hendrickson, a four-time Pro Bowler, could be a strong short-term replacement for Bosa. He’s in the final year of his contract, which might make him easier to trade for. Schrager said other teams are already checking on Hendrickson, though the Bengals have said he’s not available right now. But if Cincinnati loses again this week, that could change.

“If the season’s going south, do the Bengals try to get a second-round or third-round pick for this veteran asset?” Schrager added.

For the 49ers, the deal makes a lot of sense. The 49ers already traded for Patriots defensive end Keion White. But their defense is hurting with linebacker Fred Warner injured, and adding Hendrickson could give them a major boost.

“Keion White’s a nice piece, I guess … for all the injuries,” Schrager said. ” (But) Gosh, Trey Hendrickson down the stretch against the Rams and the Seahawks? Huge piece.”

On the other hand, head coach Zac Taylor announced that Hendrickson is expected to miss the Week 9 game. He re-injured his hip during the week 8 loss to the New York Jets. He first suffered the injury in Week 6 and already missed one game, the week 7 home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. This year, he has recorded 16 tackles (11 solo), 1 pass defended, 1 forced fumble, 4 sacks, and 8 QB hits in 7 games (all starters).

So, will Kyle Shanahan get him fast? Only 4 days remain till the trade deadline on November 4.