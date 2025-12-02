Kyle Shanahan Receives Unfortunate $29M Brandon Aiyuk News as 49ers WR Eyes NFC Trade

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said last month that he “would love for Brandon Aiyuk to be” part of the team’s future. But with the contract situation spiraling into a financial headache, that hope now looks more like a lifeline. Letting Aiyuk go without a smart strategy could leave the 49ers with a $29 million hole in their salary cap.

“Releasing Brandon Aiyuk without a post–June 1 tag leaves roughly $29M in dead money on the 2026 cap,” per 49ers & NFL News 24/7.

This dead money would weigh heavily on their financial flexibility. The 49ers can only soften the blow by using a post-June 1 designation to split the cap hit. That spreads it out around $8 million in 2026 and about $21 million in 2027.

If they keep Aiyuk on the roster, his cap charge for 2026 would hover near $15 million. While a costly commitment, releasing him outright would save the team roughly $25 million in spending for 2026 and a massive $85 million over the next three years.

Looking deeper at Aiyuk’s contract provides immediate clarity on the stakes. In 2024, he signed a $120 million four-year extension with the 49ers. It was “the second largest in franchise history” at the time, per ESPN.

For 2025 alone, Aiyuk was set to earn a modest base salary of $1.17 million but was backed by large deferred bonuses and a hefty cap hit under $10 million. The 2026 and 2027 seasons were poised to hit the 49ers’ cap hard, with charges soaring above $15 million and $40 million, respectively.

But Aiyuk’s situation is far from just numbers on a spreadsheet. The WR is on the PUP list with a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus from Week 7 last season. He has not played in 2025 and may miss the entire year. The 49ers have faced growing frustration with the wide receiver’s absence both on and off the field.

“Aiyuk, sources say, has failed to attend meetings and declined to participate in other team activities in recent months, and the 49ers have grown increasingly frustrated with the receiver’s lack of communication,” Dianna Russini and Michael Silver of The Athletic wrote.

Coach Shanahan stood by his wish to have Aiyuk back, but admitted reality paints a complicated picture.

“I’ve been coaching over 20 years, and I’ve never been in a situation where a contract’s been voided,” Shanahan said in November. “It’s extremely unusual to me.”

With the current climate, it seems unlikely that Aiyuk will remain a 49er much longer. Looking beyond San Francisco becomes inevitable. A move to an NFC team feels like the logical next chapter in his career.

What could be Brandon Aiyuk’s next team?

One of the top contenders to offer Aiyuk a fresh start is the Washington Commanders. The team needs a skilled receiver, especially with uncertain futures for players like Noah Brown and Terry McLaurin. Washington is already planning upgrades for 2026 at the receiver position, making Aiyuk a potential key piece.

“One team to potentially watch for Aiyuk is Washington. He is close with quarterback Jayden Daniels, his former teammate at Arizona State. And general manager Adam Peters — a John Lynch disciple from his time in San Francisco — understands the Aiyuk experience well,” Jeremy Fowler noted.

Washington’s quarterback, Jayden Daniels, and Aiyuk were college teammates at Arizona State. Their on-field chemistry could jumpstart the Commanders’ passing game quickly. Plus, Adam Peters, Washington’s general manager, has a history with Aiyuk, too.

Peters was the assistant GM for the 49ers when they drafted Aiyuk 25th overall in 2020. This shared experience could facilitate a smoother transition for Aiyuk should Washington make a move.

Despite Aiyuk’s explosive 2023 season with over 1,300 receiving yards and an average of nearly 18 yards per catch, the 49ers tried to part ways after frustrations mounted around missed meetings and rehab sessions following his knee injury. The Commanders, recognizing his talent and the connections in place, might offer the kind of fresh start he needs.