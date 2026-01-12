Kyle Shanahan Requests Mercy From NFL After 49ers Lose George Kittle to Achilles Injury

Following the San Francisco 49ers‘ 23-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round, Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan made a public plea to the NFL. He caught attention after commenting on his team’s upcoming matchup with the NFC West champions, the Seattle Seahawks.

“I know we can play better than (Week 18),” he said via NFL reporter Mike Garafalo’s post on X. “Glad we’ve got another shot. … If the NFL is cool and understanding, they’ll make it Sunday.”

In his remarks, HC Shanahan was referring to their brutal 13-3 loss to the Seahawks in Week 18. The team has just edged out the Eagles and is heading to Lumen Field for the NFC Divisional Round against Mike Macdonald’s team.

Meanwhile, the first playoff also brought a health setback to tight end George Kittle, who tore his Achilles tendon in the second quarter. He sustained the injury after making his first catch of the game and was seen clutching his ankle right after it. Now, San Francisco will navigate the playoffs without one of its most important stars.

This is a developing story…Stay tuned.