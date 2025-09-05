Kyle Shanahan Sent $20M Warning After Brock Purdy Gets Quadruple Injury Update

As the 49ers enter 2025, the question is clear: Will their stars stay healthy? A year ago, Kyle Shanahan rode Brock Purdy through a challenging season that ended with another deep postseason push, keeping San Francisco in the NFC contention. And it doesn’t help Kyle’s case because he said this during the preparations leading up to the 2025 season: “It’s a different window.”

But the team’s fate might be relying on others staying in the lineup—most notably the men in the trenches whose production and health are so critical to protecting their young quarterback and keeping the team alive.

Nick Wagoner of ESPN was straightforward on X: “Just to get this out of the way now: if Colton McKivitz stays healthy and plays at or above the level he did last year, he’s likely to get a big ($17–20 million/year) deal this offseason. Especially if he hits the open market. The going rate for dependable right tackles demands it.”

The Niners already are paying hefty premiums for stars such as Trent Williams, Christian McCaffrey, and George Kittle. Tacking on another $20 million to keep McKivitz might necessitate making tough decisions elsewhere on the roster. Especially when he goes through injuries.

The timing of Wagoner’s warning isn’t accidental. McKivitz, 29, is entering the final year of his contract after a season that ended with him being carted to the locker room in the finale, raising questions about his durability. Before that moment, though, he had been one of the 49ers’ most reliable linemen.

He started all 17 games in 2024 and settled into the right tackle spot after years of bouncing around as a backup. Injuries have followed him, including ankle and knee issues in 2023. But at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, the fifth-year pro has built himself into a starter now staring at the biggest payday of his career.

McKivitz knows how hot the right tackle market has become.“It is a big deal. You see what guys are getting (paid) now. So, it’s hard to not be thinking about it, right?” said McKivitz, who later added: “It is a lot of money. You’re in the NFL for, obviously, winning and being good. But money is a hard thing to not think about.”

For San Francisco, keeping him is as much about continuity as it is about protecting Brock Purdy. With NFC defenses loading up and the 49ers already managing injuries across the line, losing a steady right tackle would be more than a financial misstep. It could derail the offense’s rhythm just as Week 1 against the Seahawks looms.

Brock Purdy’s season hinges on the injured Niners

Ahead of Week 1 against the Seahawks, the 49ers’ injury sheet has filled up with names that matter to Brock Purdy’s supporting cast. Jordan James has been battling from finger surgery in August, logging limited practices all week but carrying a doubtful tag into Sunday.

Jauan Jennings returned to practice this week with a calf injury easing… And fresh off a contract tweak that could boost his 2025 earnings by $3 million in incentives. Jennings, who turned down a long-term extension, kept it simple: “Oh yeah, I love money. You love money? I love money.” Meanwhile, lineman Dominick Puni followed a similar track with a knee concern, taking limited reps before finishing the week full go.

The bigger question mark sits with Christian McCaffrey. After managing a calf issue during the week, he was a limited participant on Thursday but sat out Friday entirely, earning a questionable designation. For an offense built around rhythm and balance, McCaffrey’s availability looms as the critical swing factor against a physical Seattle front.

For Shanahan, those health concerns add even more stress to McKivitz and the rest of the line. Purdy’s effectiveness flourishes when he has the time to spread the ball to playmakers. If those playmakers are compromised, and his protection isn’t stable, the offense risks stumbling before it even finds its stride.