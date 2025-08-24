Kyle Shanahan Shares Concerning Update on 49ers Rookies After CB Broke Forearm vs Chargers

The San Francisco 49ers just can’t catch a break with injuries, and HC Kyle Shanahan’s latest updates only raising more concern. In the cornerback room, rookie Upton Stout has quickly secured the starting nickel role early at camp. But a calf injury has kept him away from practice for around a month now. Shanahan had previously mentioned that he expected Stout to be back by Week 1. The same was the case for rookie Mykel Williams. The defensive end had suffered a knee injury at camp, but it was not considered to be serious. However, so close to the regular season now, things have changed.

Recently, The Niners Wire reporter Rob Lowder took to X to write, “The hope is that rookie(s) DE Mykel Williams and CB Upton Stout (both likely starters) return to practice this week, but Kyle Shanahan said that he won’t know until tomorrow, as he gets word on how their workouts went today.” So now it turns out that Williams and Stout might not even be ready before Week 1. These two rookies had shown potential at camp, so they were expected to be starters. Now, with this update, will Kyle Shanahan have to turn to other players?

But as if that wasn’t enough, Kyle Shanahan also just confirmed that undrafted CB Jakob Robinson suffered a broken forearm in the preseason finale against the Chargers. The rookie was making a serious case for himself to make the final cut in the 53-man roster. But now, Robinson’s roster chances look uncertain, at best. So, what does that mean for the 49ers’ cornerback room now?

