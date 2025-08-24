brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NFL

Kyle Shanahan Shares Concerning Update on 49ers Rookies After CB Broke Forearm vs Chargers

ByShreyashi Bhattacharjee

Aug 24, 2025 | 2:13 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

The San Francisco 49ers just can’t catch a break with injuries, and HC Kyle Shanahan’s latest updates only raising more concern. In the cornerback room, rookie Upton Stout has quickly secured the starting nickel role early at camp. But a calf injury has kept him away from practice for around a month now. Shanahan had previously mentioned that he expected Stout to be back by Week 1. The same was the case for rookie Mykel Williams. The defensive end had suffered a knee injury at camp, but it was not considered to be serious. However, so close to the regular season now, things have changed. 

Recently, The Niners Wire reporter Rob Lowder took to X to write, “The hope is that rookie(s) DE Mykel Williams and CB Upton Stout (both likely starters) return to practice this week, but Kyle Shanahan said that he won’t know until tomorrow, as he gets word on how their workouts went today.” So now it turns out that Williams and Stout might not even be ready before Week 1. These two rookies had shown potential at camp, so they were expected to be starters. Now, with this update, will Kyle Shanahan have to turn to other players? 

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

But as if that wasn’t enough, Kyle Shanahan also just confirmed that undrafted CB Jakob Robinson suffered a broken forearm in the preseason finale against the Chargers. The rookie was making a serious case for himself to make the final cut in the 53-man roster. But now, Robinson’s roster chances look uncertain, at best. So, what does that mean for the 49ers’ cornerback room now?

Stay tuned for more updates. This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

Can the 49ers survive the season opener without their promising rookies Stout and Williams?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved