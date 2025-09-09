Kyle Shanahan Shares Update on Jake Moody’s Future After Kicker Divides 49ers Locker Room

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the unsettled kicking dynamic of the team following Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks—a game they won, despite another shaky showing from kicker Jake Moody.

Moody’s misses came at the wrong moment. He tried one field goal that bounced off the left upright and had another blocked, continuing an alarming trend that goes back to last season. In 2024, Moody missed ten field goals and an extra point, leading to the addition of Greg Joseph in the offseason. But Moody kept his place still. Now the question is: For how long will he continue to do so?

When asked about the 24-year-old player’s status, Shanahan did say that the organization is exploring its options. “There are options, whether it’s to stay status quo, we could bring in guys work workouts, practice squad … I know the personnel department is going to look into all that stuff and give us those options,” Shanahan stated. He also added that it’s something that’s being considered in the building.

The uncertainty comes at a delicate time, with players reportedly split on whether Moody will remain the starter. However, Shanahan was certain about making at least one decision sooner rather than later. The head coach must balance his public support of a player against the necessity to prepare for alternatives.

However, Kyle has changed his stance a bit due to Jake’s struggles because after the match he confirmed that Jake will be their kicker for next match up.