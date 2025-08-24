brand-logo
Kyle Shanahan Spells Doom for Brock Purdy With Injury Update After Losing 49ers WR

ByPritha Debroy

Aug 24, 2025 | 12:55 AM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Things couldn’t get any worse for the 49ers, with their wide receiver room badly hit by injuries. The team must do everything in its power to protect QB Brock Purdy, but with setbacks piling up, the season opener is looking more difficult by the day. As Matt Maiocco reported, WR Jacob Cowing could miss up to six weeks with a hamstring injury and may have to open the season on IR.

That’s another blow to an already depleted receiver group. Brandon Aiyuk is still recovering from an ACL injury, and Jordan Watkins is also sidelined. Jauan Jennings is dealing with a calf injury. While Shanahan sounded optimistic about Jennings’ return, he didn’t commit to a timeline. “I expect him to be back. He should be back from it, but you never know with a calf,” Shanahan said.

Meanwhile, Adam Schefter reported that WR Russell Gage will miss at least another week after suffering an MCL injury, with recovery expected to take seven to ten more days. For the 49ers, training camp has been anything but forgiving, as injuries keep stacking up across the roster.

This is a developing story…

Can the 49ers overcome their injury woes, or is this season already slipping away?

