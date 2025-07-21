Kyle Shanahan to Cut Trent Williams’ Backup After 49ers Veteran Confirmed Retirement Stance – Report

Kyle Shanahan’s QB could only say “what the heck” about 49ers Trent Williams pulling off “ninja moves” in games while talking about it on a podcast. And honestly, fair enough. The left tackle doesn’t just block—he stuns. Since 2012, he has made the Pro Bowl every year he played a full season. And from 2021 to 2023, even in his 30s, he was named first-team All-Pro. The only thing that slowed Williams down? An ankle injury in 2024 cost him seven games and finally broke both streaks.

Still, that didn’t stop Pro Football Network from dropping Trent Williams to No. 59 in their NFL Top 100. That ranking raised eyebrows, especially for someone who “showcased the elite skill set that earned him three straight first-team All-Pro selections,” said Jose Luis from FanNation. He gave up only one sack, with a 95% pass block win rate—second among all tackles. Before this year, he was “easily a top 20 player.” But at 37, with the “physical toll” mounting, even Trent needs the best around him to keep dominating.

And that’s why Kyle Shanahan isn’t going to risk it with Andre Dillard. He hasn’t played meaningful football in over a year but is on the PUP list and could be cut from the roster. NFL insider Grant Cohn said it best: “Dillard didn’t play last year… and he didn’t play,” pointing to the fact that even as a backup in Green Bay, he couldn’t get on the field. The 49ers brought him in hoping he’d be “fresh and healthy” after the layoff. Instead? “He’s hurt, and he’s still hurt.” That’s the guy tasked with stepping in for the most important lineman on the team.

And clearly, the team isn’t pretending otherwise. “I’m curious to see if Dillard’s even going to win this job and make it on the team,” he added, laying it out bluntly. He’s now in direct competition with Spencer Burford, who’s younger, healthier, and playing as left tackle. Dillard, on the other hand, has “never played well,” “given up a lot of sacks,” and has been “a career backup.” They even rated his importance “like a two” out of ten. For Shanahan, who’s built his offense around protecting Purdy and dominating up front, cutting Dillard might sound like an option.

How Dillard performs on the field matters—because his role directly impacts the quarterback. Speaking on the Bussin with the Boys podcast, Purdy didn’t hide how much he leans on Dillard. “He’s my little safety blanket. I’m like, ‘I need my binkie,’ and I need him to be in the game,” Purdy said. That’s why the 49ers need stability behind Williams. He has played over 138 games, with 16 total tackles and 12 solo tackles. And he isn’t done yet.

Trent Williams pushes off retirement, stays locked in on the present

Trent Williams isn’t ready to walk away at 36. The 49ers’ All-Pro left tackle is already thinking about stretching his career into rare territory. “I would love to play until I’m 40,” he said, adding that he’s doing everything physically possible to hit that goal. For the first time in 10 years, he even showed up for OTAs. Williams knows the odds, but he’s got more to give—and he plans to give it. “I could play until I’m 41, you know. Who knows? But that is a goal of mine,” he said with confidence.

He also made it clear he’s not worrying about the future beyond what’s in front of him. “I just feel like I do myself and my teammates a disservice if I’m looking toward the end,” he said. With his current contract running through 2026, he’s locked in with San Francisco. They open the season against the Denver Broncos in Week 1, who rank first in sacks by PFF. After a 10-7 finish and a Wild Card exit in 2024, the 49ers need consistency up front.

And when the end does come? Williams says he’ll handle it the right way. “One day coming in, I should know when it’s getting that time. And then I do the responsible thing, and then let them know early enough.” No dramatic sendoff—just a clean, professional exit. Until then, Trent Williams remains the 49ers’ unshakable force and the kind of player who still makes quarterbacks say, “what the heck.”