Kyle Shanahan to Lean on George Kittle as 49ers to Get Over Training Camp Woes

Since Kyle Shanahan took over as the 49ers’ HC, his team has done almost everything right, except win the Super Bowl. Two heartbreaking losses in the big game (2019 and 2023) and two more NFC Championship appearances (2021 and 2022) prove they’ve been close, so close, but the Lombardi Trophy keeps slipping away. Of course, it hasn’t always been smooth. Remember the rough 10-22 stretch in 2017-2018? Or the 6-10 stumble in 2020 after that first Super Bowl run? Now, after another six-win letdown last season, Shanahan and GM John Lynch are hitting reset – again.

This offseason, they watched key players like Dre Greenlaw, Charvarius Ward, and Talanoa Hufanga walk away, barely replacing them. Training camp opened with the usual optimism, but reality hit fast for the 49ers. While Christian McCaffrey‘s confident demeanor offered hope, the injury report told a different story. Ricky Pearsall‘s hamstring issue landed him on the PUP list, joining Brandon Aiyuk, who’s still working back from last season’s knee injury.

Suddenly, Kyle Shanahan’s offensive chessboard is missing key pieces. And that means George Kittle‘s about to become Brock Purdy‘s security blanket once again.

Aiyuk’s recovery from last October’s torn ACL and MCL remains a major storyline. That’s where George Kittle comes in. With Aiyuk likely needing a 4-6 game ramp-up and Pearsall’s hamstring raising concerns, Shanahan knows his All-Pro TE will have to carry the load early. As Ballentine noted, “Fortunately, Purdy will still have George Kittle to rely on.” At 31, Kittle just put up one of the best seasons of his career, yet somehow, he still didn’t lead the team in targets.

For years, Shanahan has underused his All-Pro TE. Since 2019, Kittle hasn’t seen more than 94 targets in a season – far fewer than Travis Kelce, who routinely gets 130+ looks in Kansas City. Shanahan loves his receivers, but right now, with Aiyuk hurt, Deebo gone, and Pearsall sidelined, he doesn’t have that luxury. McCaffrey is still elite, but at 29, he can’t carry the entire offense.



The solution is simple: feed Kittle. He’s a matchup nightmare, a leader, and the toughest guy on the field. If Shanahan finally lets him be the focal point, the 49ers might just survive this rocky start. But it’s not just Kittle. Jauan Jennings, coming off his best season, and newcomers like Demarcus Robinson will need to shine.

Kyle Shanahan must rethink his playbook

The 49ers’ training camp was supposed to be about fine-tuning an already dangerous offense. Instead, it’s turning into a game of survival, and Jauan Jennings might be the biggest winner in all of this. With Ricky Pearsall sidelined by yet another hamstring issue (a recurring problem dating back to last year’s camp) and Brandon Aiyuk still working his way back from a major knee injury, Jennings suddenly holds all the leverage in his contract standoff with the team.

Jennings has earned his payday. Last season, he quietly became one of Brock Purdy’s most reliable targets, hauling in 77 catches for 975 yards and six touchdowns. Now, with Pearsall and Brandon Aiyuk out, the 49ers can’t afford to lose him. Jennings knows it, too. He’s made it clear: either the Niners give him a new deal, or he wants a trade. And right now? San Francisco doesn’t have the depth to call his bluff.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals Jan 5, 2025 Glendale, Arizona, USA San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings 15 talks with head coach Kyle Shanahan after being ejected in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Glendale State Farm Stadium Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxKartozianx 20250105_hlf_ak4_288

It’s not just the receivers causing headaches, either. The PUP list is packed with key names – offensive lineman Andre Dillard, defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos, and safety Malik Mustapha, to name a few. While players can still return during camp, starting on PUP means they’re not ready yet, and if they’re still hurt when rosters are cut down to 53, they’ll miss at least four regular-season games. That’s a problem for a team that can’t afford slow starts.

Veterans report Tuesday, and the preseason kicks off August 9 against Denver. By then, the 49ers hope to have answers. But one thing’s already clear: between injuries and contract drama, this camp won’t be smooth sailing. And if Jennings gets his way, the front office might have to open its wallets sooner than it planned.