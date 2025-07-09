Kyle Shanahan To Make This Major Change For Brock Purdy’s Sake That Created Drastic Problems, says 49ers Insider

Brock Purdy’s rise as the 49ers’ starting quarterback came with both flashes of brilliance and quiet concerns. As Kyle Shanahan enters a critical season, whispers from within the organization suggest he’s not just running it back—he’s recalculating. While Purdy proved he could command the offense, certain cracks in the system became hard to ignore. Now, with mounting pressure and people’s eyes watching closely, Shanahan appears ready to tweak a key element of his play-calling strategy—one that could reshape how the offense functions and protect the very quarterback he’s counting on.

According to team insiders, Shanahan is expected to make his scheme more accommodating for Purdy this season, dialing up quicker, rhythm-based plays. One of the ways he’s reportedly looking to do that is by reintroducing more screen passes—those short, controlled throws that offer both safety and efficiency. It’s a shift that not only streamlines Purdy’s decision-making but also puts the ball in the hands of the team’s dynamic running backs with space to work. For a quarterback who thrives on timing and rhythm, these quick completions could be the key to unlocking another level.

Last season, though, that rhythm often vanished. The offense leaned far too heavily on deeper progressions, forcing Purdy to hold the ball longer than ideal. That shift wasn’t subtle—it came with consequences. The screen game, once a staple under Jimmy Garoppolo and Mike McDaniel, nearly disappeared. Purdy threw just 41 screen passes all year, a sharp contrast to the high-volume approach that once defined the 49ers’ offense. Now, that same philosophy is thriving in Miami under McDaniel, who continues to feed Tua Tagovailoa a steady diet of screens. Back in San Francisco, it’s a missing piece Shanahan might finally be ready to bring back.

It’s easy to forget now, but Purdy wasn’t even supposed to be in this position. The 49ers made him the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, choosing him 262nd overall and earning him the title of “Mr. Irrelevant.” But what followed was surprising. Thrust into action late in his rookie season, Purdy stepped in with calm command and surprising efficiency, quickly flipping the narrative. In 2023, he threw for over 4,200 yards with 31 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions, leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl. For a player once buried on the depth chart, it was a stunning ascent.

The 49ers certainly took notice. This offseason, they locked Purdy in with a massive five-year, $265 million extension—a move that signals complete confidence in him as the face of the franchise. It’s not just a reward for past performance; it’s a bet on his future. The 49ers don’t just believe in Purdy—they’re all in on him. Shanahan seems to systematically modify the offense to Purdy’s advantage, and it looks like they are crafting this with Purdy as the focal point.

Why the 49ers believe in Brock Purdy

The signs were there from the start. Brock Purdy didn’t come into the 49ers locker room with hype or headlines, but with a quiet determination that caught the attention of everyone around him. Even before the breakout performances, teammates saw something different in the way he carried himself. Fred Warner, the seasoned linebacker, said it best in 2023, “I had confidence in him, but you never really know until you throw him in the fire. For anybody to say they knew all along that he would do what he did fully, nobody could have seen that. That was clearly him and a credit to the way that he worked and his poise.” It wasn’t just the results—it was the way Purdy handled the moment that made everybody believe.

Before the season ended, Purdy had played nine games, during which he not only managed to sustain the team but also managed to push them into the playoffs. What could have been viewed as a lucky phase instead felt like validation. One of the most reliable members of the team, George Kittle, further asserted that Purdy has improved even further as a leader since that time. “He’s more vocal to everybody in team settings, which is huge,” said Kittle. That slight leadership and his voice’s assertiveness go a long way.

Off the field, Purdy’s influence increases along with his teammates’ regard towards him. In Mordecai’s words, “Brock is salt of the earth. Super genuine dude. And the money would never change him.” That’s not small talk in a league where image can outweigh character. The locker room not only supports him, but they also actively cheer for him.