Kyle Shanahan Tries Hiding Major Roster Problem as Trent Williams’ Absence Risks 49ers’ Downfall

San Francisco 49ers training camp has exposed underlying problems for Kyle Shanahan‘s team. The team was able to retain much of its core over the offseason. This includes contract extensions for quarterback Brock Purdy and linebacker Fred Warner. But now, questions regarding their backups have grown increasingly urgent, especially with Trent Williams. The combined workout against Denver‘s defense earlier in the week revealed weaknesses that Saturday’s game (August 9) only worsened, especially along the offensive line, where breakdowns in pass protection became glaringly evident.

Injuries are mounting, and the regular season is looming. There are worrying cracks in the foundation of the team now becoming more evident. The 49ers had 19 players who were unable to play because of injuries coming into the game. Again, the absence of Trent Williams adds more pressure. Now this just proves how tenuous their depth situation has turned out to be at several positions.

The absence of consistent depth behind Williams was glaringly evident. Spencer Burford‘s play raised legitimate red flags about the team’s backup plans. Burford, a guard by trade for most of his career, was left to fend off Mac Jones’ blindside against Denver’s pass rush. The consequences were disastrous for San Francisco’s offensive rhythm. Kyle Shanahan tried to take some of the blame away from Burford, citing breakdowns in communication and alignment as factors. NFL analyst David Lombardi added on X that, “Kyle Shanahan doesn’t blame Spencer Burford for the Nik Bonitto disruption early. ‘We went on a quick count and were lined up wrong, so he was able to jump the snap. So I thought that was a little tough on Spence.’ Lesson: There’s often more than meets the eye to these plays.”

This defensive stance by Shanahan indicates he sees how delicate the backup left tackle situation is for the team. On back-to-back plays in the second quarter of the game, Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto dominated Burford, sacking him on second down and bringing pressure on third down that resulted in an incompletion. The series was so dominant that it essentially shut down the 49ers’ drive before any momentum developed. Burford’s lack of lateral quickness and pass protection skill set was put to the test against an elite rusher. Now, it makes one wonder how he would hold up against top-tier edge rushers on a regular basis, especially with Trent Williams’ absence.

The larger implication is more than simply one player’s failing. Shanahan’s public defense of Burford also indicates systemic failings within the offensive line scheme and communications protocols. The 49ers’ offense has long depended on clean pockets for their quarterback and consistent running lanes, but both shrink when the left tackle spot becomes a weak point. Now, Trent Williams’ absence might become a major headache for Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers’ offense.

How Trent Williams’ absence might add up to the 49ers’ downfall

Without their franchise left tackle, Shanahan’s high-scoring offense looks perilously on the brink of implosion. The loss of the 11-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams has set off a chain reaction. This potentially threatens to destroy the entire offensive plan that has kept the 49ers a consistent playoff contender.

Trent Williams is still the anchor of San Francisco’s line, but at age 37, his availability has become a source of increasing concern. Williams sat out the last seven games last season because of an ankle injury. Moreover, the 49ers won just a 1-6 record in his absence. His ranking fell from No. 7 to No. 45 on the NFL Top 100 Players list, much based on the missed games. In spite of his age, Williams has stated that he intends to play until he is 40. He is recognizing the uniqueness of the feat while vowing to do “everything physically possible” to achieve it.

The depth behind Trent Williams has a disturbing narrative. When reserve left tackle Jaylon Moore left for Kansas City on a two-year, $30 million contract, the 49ers did not so much as fill his spot. Moore had played well while filling in for Williams last season, offering sturdy protection and consistency. His loss left Spencer Burford, a converted guard, as the top backup, whose struggles were agony to watch in Saturday’s preseason opener.

With Trent Williams’ history of injuries and older age, the 49ers simply cannot risk going into the season with such glaring deficiencies at backup left tackle. The team’s hopes of repeating as champions will likely rest on Williams being healthy for 17+ games. This is something that is more and more unlikely considering his recent history and the tolls of his position.