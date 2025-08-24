Kyle Shanahan Urged to Take Final Decision on Jake Moody as 49ers Kicker’s Struggles Continue

What used to be a once-in-a-lifetime feat, like Tom Dempsey’s 63-yard bomb in 1970. Now feels routine, even in preseason. Jaguars rookie Cam Little already hit from 70 earlier this month, and Justin Tucker’s official 66-yard record suddenly looks more like a temporary placeholder than an untouchable milestone. In today’s NFL, “field goal range” has been completely redefined. If you can’t hit from 53 and beyond, you’re not lasting long.

That’s why Jake Moody’s missteps sting more in San Francisco. He’s already shown off a big leg, including a clutch 59-yarder against the Raiders, but inconsistency keeps tripping him up. Against the Chargers, he not only shanked an extra point but also blasted a kickoff out of bounds, gifting field position at the 40. Kyle Shanahan brushed it off with a mild “doesn’t make us happy,” maybe because of the 30-23 final score. But at some point, the leash has to tighten. In a league where 64-yarders are clearing with room to spare, the 49ers can’t afford to be the team wondering whether their kicker can handle the basics.

Despite the blunder, when Shanahan remained rigid in his decision, saying, “We’ll see how it goes in the year,” Grant Cohn couldn’t hold himself back. “The Niners’ number one goal this offseason was to improve their special teams. They brought in new coordinators and all kinds of players, yet it is still bad because they have the same kicker, who is the weakest link on the team,” asserted Cohn in his recent X post, where he appears to be returning from the Niners’ preseason game against LA.

Jake Moody’s rollercoaster preseason summed up the 49ers’ dilemma: he drilled a 38-yarder to give San Francisco the lead. But followed it with a missed PAT, a kickoff out of bounds, and more inconsistency that left Levi’s Stadium groaning. He finished 3-of-4 on extra points and perfect on field goals, yet shaky warmups and practice struggles only fueled doubts. A week ago, his 59-yard game-winner looked like job security, but now John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan are weighing patience against risk. As Grant Cohn bluntly put it, the 49ers might just be “gaslighting themselves, thinking that he’s going to snap out of it and become a good kicker. Nah! He’s gonna keep missing kicks and keep costing you games.” When in reality, it’s only a matter of when, not if, they move on.

If it were Cohn, he would cut Moody now. Even if we put aside the preseason for a moment, his struggle persisted in Thursday’s practice session as well. In a 90-minute session, Moody could only attempt four field goals. Following Saturday’s bungle, the kicker refused to address the media. At this point, it seems Kyle Shanahan and the Niners’ front office are doing everything to justify their decision to use the No. 99 pick on a kicker in the 2023 NFL Draft. Why?

Because several NFL-caliber kickers are still sitting unsigned or have had a good time in the UFL in the spring. Names like Chris Blewitt, Michael Badgley, Rodrigo Blankenship, and even Matthew Wright—the Niners’ star kicker from 2024—are being whispered. Going with a “he’s a talented kicker” in every argument about Moody’s inconsistencies might cost the franchise heavily next season. Sure, they can keep him on the team with an intent to develop him, but it’s very close to playing a gamble with the top starting kicker position.

Jake Moody hyped for clutch 59-yarder

The Niners appear to be moving with a ‘every cloud has a silver lining’ concept. What else explains Special Teams’ coordinator Boyer’s statement about Moody? Ignoring his inconsistencies, Boyer highlighted the kicker’s 59-yard field goal that sealed the team’s 22-19 victory against the Raiders.

“I mean, it could change his career,” Boyer told the reporters on Thursday. “It’s one of those kicks where, what I really liked about his response from the 52-yard miss, I believe.” And then came the part about moxie. “I think he showed the moxie he has and the confidence he’s starting to gain,” he added. Of course, what else do you need from a kicker? Except you need him to kick as well. Being the sole kicker on the roster, it’s not something to take lightly.

However, Boyer had an explanation for that as well. Addressing the criticism, he emphasized Moody’s ankle injury from last season. “He faced some adversity, and he dug himself out of it and he’s doing a really nice job,” Boyer further told the reporters. Perhaps the team could bring him a veteran kicker, since they let go of Greg Joseph. However, whether they have someone in mind could only be known after Tuesday’s roster cutdowns. As of now, Moody is the starting kicker, and nothing is changing that.