Kyle Shanahan Was Very “Close to Losing His Right Eye” as Troubling Details Emerge From Violent Accident

The NFL community was still reeling from the shock of San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s car accident when his best friend, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, delivered another gruesome detail.

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Kyle Shanahan was close to losing his right eye in the accident. That’s the detail Simms couldn’t shake off when Mandy Shanahan’s photos landed on his phone.

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“All of a sudden, one day, I get a text from Kyle’s wife, Mandy,” Simms told Mike Florio on Pro Football Talk. “She texts myself and my wife, and it’s like, ‘Oh no, Kyle’s been part of some horrible accident.’ And she sent us some pictures right off the bat, and it was like, oh my gosh. So, just to let you know, paint the picture: you’ve seen the injury report, the broken ribs, 40 stitches in the face, the broken nose, broken left hand. Of course, the bad concussion.

“But when you first see it, and it’s fresh, and some of the cuts are still wide open, I mean, it’s jarring. It’s jarring. He was this close to maybe losing his right eye. The scar is so big right here. And so all that stuff was just crazy to see, and of course, I’m thinking of my friend, but yeah, it’s tough. And he’s still battling with this concussion.”

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Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 22: San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan jogs down the sideline during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Indianapolis Colts on December 22, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 22 49ers at Colts EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon116251222071

The accident occurred on July 14th in Palo Alto when a black Tesla and a blue Mercedes collided near Alma Street and Hamilton Avenue. The dispatch audio reported one of the drivers “bleeding from the head.” Per Palo Alto Lt. Nicholas Martinez, only Shanahan got serious injuries, and the authorities found no impairment on either side.

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Shanahan came out of this with three broken ribs, a broken nose, a broken hand, more than 40 stitches, and a concussion. But he has been on the mend since then, and Simms has offered a health update on PFT.

“He’s healing,” Simms said. “His face looks a whole lot better, but this concussion, of course, being a part of that kind of accident, is lingering, and it’s giving him issues, and he’s certainly still dealing with that.”

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Despite all this, Kyle Shanahan still made an effort to show up for training camp on Saturday, July 25. But he was only there for a short while. Offensive line coach Chris Foerster will be running things in his absence, with the help of the coordinators. Foerster calls it a “group effort,” and until Shanahan comes back, that effort will have to keep the 49ers afloat.