Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers Rescue 29 NFL Teams After Signing 2nd Round Pick to Rookie Deal

After the dust from draft season and free agency settled, it triggered the NFL’s second-round standoff. The question always glared: Who blinks next? The chart read that 30 of 32 picks remain unsigned, their futures frozen in contract limbo. Only two exceptions were named: Texans receiver Jayden Higgins and Browns tight end Carson Schwesinger, their historic fully guaranteed deals inked while others stall over the same terms.

Holdouts loom as training camps risk becoming debate central, a distraction from what should be bustling preparation. Then comes the ripple of what is predicted to be the first piece in a domino chain. Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers break the deadlock, signing their pick and sending tremors through the league.

Rookie Alfred Collins has officially agreed to terms ahead of training camp set to begin on July 22. ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted the update on Instagram. “49ers’ second-round pick Alfred Collins, the No. 43rd overall selection, reached agreement tonight on a four-year, $10.3 million deal that includes over $9 million guaranteed and now is expected to trigger multiple second-round signings, per sources.” With this, the league might actualise fully guaranteed deals for rookies once again.

A post shared by Adam Schefter (@adamschefter)

Collins, a 6-foot-6, 332-pound defensive tackle out of Texas, played 64 games over five years. He recorded 141 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 7 sacks. His résumé also includes 12 pass breakups and one interception. The rookie is now set to join camp without delay as rookies report Tuesday, a relief for the 49ers front office.

Collins was the only unsigned 49ers rookie and did not report Tuesday when the rest of the rookie class arrived a week before the vets in Santa Clara for training camp. Questions around his future attendance were spiralling before the announcement of the deal. The reason why Schefter hailed this as a timeline-altering deal is that the NFLPA reportedly moved away from fully guaranteed deals, and now, new evidence of league-wide collusion against guaranteed money has surfaced. At its core, the issue comes down to cap structure.

Should Kyle Shanahan sweat over cap numbers?

As of June, the 49ers held $53.4 million in cap space, ranking second in the NFL per OverTheCap.com. This figure excludes Bryce Huff’s new deal, which is expected to count $7.7 million against the 2025 cap. Even with that, the 49ers maintain a strong position, as the Detroit Lions sit far behind at $40.1 million. The numbers place the 49ers in an unusually flexible position for a contending team.

General Manager John Lynch addressed the team’s financial outlook. “We always look at cap over a three-year window,” Lynch explained. “So, can you roll over some of that to help us out in what we are forecasting to be some tight cap (years)? Yes.” He added, “In general, our salary cap health is in a good place.” This long-term approach gives them room to maneuver, even with major deals looming.

The team added wide receiver Demarcus Robinson on a two-year, $9.5 million contract. But the former Rams may miss time. Robinson faces a potential three-game suspension after pleading no contest to a DUI from last year. Still, the team hopes he can contribute once available and boost a receiver room in transition. The biggest challenges stem from major departures, which are once again linked to extensions shrinking the cap.

With Brock Purdy’s $265 million extension tightening the books, the team let go of veterans like Deebo Samuel, Charvarius Ward, and Talanoa Hufanga. The front office leaned into younger, cheaper talent. Franchise legend Jerry Rice voiced concerns. “Super Bowl 60 is going to be here in San Francisco,” Rice told the San Jose Mercury News. “I would’ve preferred to leave everything like last year, add on to that, and have a chance.”

Adding to the pressure is the team’s league-leading $92.6 million in dead money. More than half of that came from letting go of Deebo Samuel, Javon Hargrave, Leonard Floyd, and Maliek Collins. Now, Kyle Shanahan faces another crossroads. Jauan Jennings, a former seventh-round pick, broke out with 77 catches and 975 yards. With a $7.5 million salary, he is a bargain—but can he do it again? Shanahan won’t speak publicly until July 23, but his next roster move could say plenty.