Kyle Shanahan’s Clear Decision for Brock Purdy After 49ers Suffered Two Injuries

The San Francisco 49ers’ hard-fought 17-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday was a testament to grit, but it was a win that came with a cost, leaving two key pieces of their offensive identity in question.

The first blow landed on George Kittle, the heart and soul of the offense, who exited with a hamstring injury after a dominant start that included a 5-yard touchdown. The second, perhaps more impactful for the immediate game plan, was Jauan Jennings, who went down with a left shoulder injury. He was seen later, grimacing in pain while simply trying to catch a ball on the sideline, a telling sign of his discomfort. As the team announced both players would undergo MRIs, the reality set in. The victory felt… incomplete. The offense, now missing its emotional leader in Kittle and its clutch third-down specialist in Jennings, faced a sudden and stark new reality for the weeks ahead.

In the wake of the injuries, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan’s post-game press conference gave a glimpse of what’s coming. “I know he hasn’t signed with one, so I know it’s a possibility that we can still get him. I know we’re still trying. Hopefully, that can work out,” – Kyle Shanahan said on the 49ers potentially signing Kendrick Bourne.

A former 49er who knows the system intimately. Shanahan’s message was clear: the front office is already in motion. It was a direct and clear decision to pursue a specific path to reinforce his receiving corps for his quarterback, Brock Purdy.