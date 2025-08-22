Kyle Shanahan’s WR Told to Retire & Work at Amazon After 49ers Make Desperate Trade

The WR room has become one long headache for Kyle Shanahan in the Bay. On Wednesday, he admitted second-year wideout Jacob Cowing had to sit out practice after his hamstring flared up again. That single setback has only piled on top of San Francisco’s already mounting concerns at receiver. So with the clock ticking, San Francisco went bargain hunting and found Skyy Moore from Kansas City. The 49ers dealt a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Chiefs for Moore and a 2027 seventh-round choice. But the move didn’t exactly spark universal excitement.

On 95.7 The Game, Carrington Harrison didn’t hold back his feelings about Moore. “I’m telling you right now that if you can’t make it work in Andy Reid’s offence and Kyle Shanahan’s offence, you gotta go work at Amazon. You gotta go work at UPS. You just gotta find something else to do,” he said. And Moore’s résumé explains the frustration.

Coming out of Western Michigan, Moore was expected to thrive in Reid’s high-octane system. Instead, after three seasons, he totaled just 43 catches for 494 yards and a single touchdown. Last year summed it up: six games, three targets, zero completions. That’s why Harrison doubled down: “You had Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, Travis Kelce, Kyle Shanahan, George Kittle, Trent Williams. You played with all of these guys and you couldn’t make it work? Football just wasn’t for you. So, that’s where I am with him.” However, despite the criticism, San Francisco barely had to pay for him.

NFL Media reported the details: the 49ers grabbed Moore and a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2027 sixth-rounder. That means the Chiefs won’t even touch that pick until April 2027—20 months from now. For Shanahan and the Faithful, it’s a low-cost gamble. But the real question is whether this desperate move actually fixes anything for the 49ers’ banged-up WR room.

Shanahan also confirmed that Demarcus Robinson has a three-game suspension after his DUI case in July. And while the team waits, the return dates for Cowing, Jauan Jennings (calf issue), Brandon Aiyuk (torn ACL and MCL), and Jordan Watkins (high ankle sprain) remain uncertain. Outside of Ricky Pearsall, every top option looks like a question mark. That means the Faithful might actually see their 49ers walk into Seattle on Sept. 7 without six of their top seven receivers.

However, the 49ers are dealing well with Skyy Moore.

How good is the Moore deal for Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers

The 49ers’ receiver situation has been nothing short of chaos, which makes this trade look like a move born out of necessity. With injuries and suspensions piling up, adding depth at wideout was the only real option for Shanahan. And since they were able to get it done at such a cheap cost, it instantly feels like a smart gamble. Simply put, the Niners Faithful know the WR room is a mess right now, and Moore’s arrival at least gives Shanahan something to work with.

On top of that, it also gives Skyy Moore a much-needed clean slate. At 24, he gets a chance to start fresh in the Bay, leaving behind his disappointing stretch with Kansas City. More importantly, he now moves from Andy Reid, widely regarded as the sharpest offensive coach in the AFC, to Kyle Shanahan, who many call the smartest play-caller in the NFC. That kind of shift might just be the reset Moore has been waiting for.

Not only that, Moore brings more than just wideout duties to Levi’s Stadium. He has proven special teams value, returning punts and kicks during his time in Kansas City. His highlight came against Seattle when he broke free for an 88-yard touchdown return in the preseason. Given Shanahan’s creativity, the red and gold could easily carve out that same role for him in San Francisco.

Finally, Moore’s versatility doesn’t stop there. With a career rushing average of 7.8 yards per carry, Shanahan might have a few tricks up his sleeve. And when you factor in the price—just $1.5 million base salary in 2025 and a late-round pick swap—it’s clearly a low-risk, high-reward swing. For the 49ers, this deal feels like the right move at the right time.