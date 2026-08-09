49ers Legend Roger Craig Announces Concerning Health Diagnosis After Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction

Roger Craig’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame was supposed to be a celebration of everything he built in a legendary San Francisco 49ers career. Instead, the running back used part of his enshrinement speech to share something far heavier.

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“My doctors believe may be related, at least in part, to the concussions I experienced during my career,” Craig said in his speech. “The changes were gradual. At first, they were easy to dismiss as normal aging. Over time, my family noticed it too and ultimately led us to seek answers from my doctor. Two things can be true: Football gave me opportunities beyond anything I could imagine. It helped shape the man I became.

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“At the same time, we know more today about brain health than when I played, and I hope sharing my story encourages people to pay attention to their health and seek help when something doesn’t feel right. I want people to know this diagnosis doesn’t define me. I am still Roger Craig. I am still a father, a husband, a teammate, a friend and someone who loves this game and the people who brought it to my life. If sharing my story helps even one family or one former player, then it’s worth it. Football gave me everything.”

Vascular dementia is an extremely common form of dementia, which is caused by a lack of proper blood flow to the brain. Symptoms like confusion, trouble finding the right words, difficulty paying attention, and difficulty organizing thoughts or actions are present in patients. It’s a lot to carry, and Craig chose to share it publicly rather than keep it private.

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However, the diagnosis does little to overshadow why he is in the Hall of Fame. Craig was one of the earliest dual-playmaking threats in the NFL, bruising the ground with his legs while also making big gains as a pass-catcher. In the 1980s, Craig was one of Joe Montana’s prime targets in the 49ers offense. Craig also stood out for his unique high-knee running style.

“I think about him as a pioneer and someone who set the standard for guys like myself,” Christian McCaffrey, who is also a receiving back in the 49ers offense, told the Associated Press. “He showed someone could maybe not be a 245-pound back but be able to make a living playing football because of the work that he put in and being able to do everything — run the ball hard between the tackles, outside the tackles, catch the ball.”

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Craig is still the only player in NFL history to top 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season. Craig’s best individual season came in 1988, when he was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for a career-high 1,502 yards. Roger Craig helped San Francisco win three Super Bowls and won the Offensive Player of the Year Award in ’88.

The current 49ers made sure to honor him too. During Saturday’s practice, coaches wore black T-shirts with “Craig” and “33” printed on the back in white lettering, a small but pointed tribute to the franchise legend.

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Craig entered the Hall as part of the seniors category, joining a 2026 class that includes Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Luke Kuechly and Adam Vinatieri. He skipped the media availability on Thursday, where the other four inductees each sat down for half-hour sessions with reporters. Since he was announced as part of the Class of 2026 honorees, Craig had chosen to keep away from the media until the ceremony.

The day he received the news, it was an equally emotional moment. Former teammates and fellow Hall of Famers Ronnie Lott and Charles Haley came by the legendary running back’s house to announce the news. However, before Lott could knock on the door, Craig opened it, and the two shouted and hugged each other.

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Craig waited 28 years for his Hall of Fame induction, and the emotion showed on his face all weekend in Canton. It’s a long time to wait for validation, but his career more than earned it.

Craig was presented his golden jacket by former teammate Jamie Williams, and received a standing ovation from the crowd. He also received hugs from the other Class of 2026 Hall of Famer honorees. It was a beautiful culmination to a career that was pure joy for fans who saw Craig develop into the icon he is today.

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“Football gave me everything: opportunity, discipline, lifelong friends and the platform to grow as a man,” he said.

Even though Craig is quietly fighting a serious battle, his worth was not lost on those who valued him for his work.