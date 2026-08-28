49ers Legend Terrell Owens Announces New Career Move at 52

Terrell Owens has never been someone who stays quiet for long. The Pro Football Hall of Famer, who spent 15 seasons in the NFL and became one of the most electrifying wide receivers the game has ever seen, is stepping into a brand new chapter at 52 years old. He is launching a podcast.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The show is called Get TO The Point, and it premieres on September 1 across all podcast platforms. It will air twice a week, with new episodes following every Thursday and Tuesday, and marks the first release from The Intersection, a new sports and entertainment podcast network built by SMAC Productions and AMP Media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owens is co-hosting alongside comedian, writer, and producer Chris Spencer. The two will bring what the show describes as unfiltered perspectives on sports, pop culture, and trending headlines. Owens made it clear from the jump that this show will carry the same energy he brought to the football field every Sunday.

Guess the Team NameDrop 500 / 500 pts Clue 1 of 5 Record book This franchise holds the most consecutive playoff appearances with twenty consecutive seasons. Your answer Guess whenever you want — the fewer clues you open, the more points you keep. 500 points if you solve it now

“Anybody who knows me knows I don’t do quiet, and I definitely don’t hold back,” Owens said in the official press release. “Chris and I are coming to Get TO The Point twice a week with the same intensity that I brought to the game every Sunday. We’re putting sports, culture, and entertainment on total blast. Get your popcorn ready!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Spencer was equally direct about what drew him to this partnership and what listeners can expect.

“Comedy and sports have always been survival skills for our culture. They’re how we process life, talk trash, and laugh through the stress,” Spencer said. “There’s no one I’d rather be partnering on this podcast with than a legend like T.O., who, like me, has worked across so many different aspects of the entertainment industry. Viewers can expect just as many inside stories from us as our guests.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Intersection is the podcast network behind the show, built as a partnership between SMAC Productions, the entertainment and content studio co-founded by Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini, and AMP Media, a sports media company under Sinclair Inc. The network was announced earlier this summer, and Get TO The Point is its first official release.

Spencer is well known in Hollywood as a comedian and producer who has worked behind the scenes on major award shows including the Emmys, the Golden Globes, and the BET Awards. He has also created television shows and produced stand-up specials across a career spanning more than three decades in entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owens himself needs little introduction to anyone who follows football. He played for the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, and Cincinnati Bengals across a career that produced 1,078 receptions for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018 after one of the most decorated careers at the wide receiver position in NFL history.

Since retiring, Owens has stayed in the public eye through various ventures, including his previous podcast Getcha Popcorn Ready, media appearances, and continued involvement in sports and entertainment. Get TO The Point represents his most significant media launch since leaving the playing field.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Owens, the timing makes sense: he is moving into another chapter of his career without stepping too far away from the sports world that made him famous. This time, though, there are no routes to run or defenders to beat. His new challenge is keeping a conversation moving, and if the title is any indication, getting straight to the point.

