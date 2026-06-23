Mac Jones Breaks Silence With Firm Message to 49ers Front Office Amid Mounting Trade Rumors

San Francisco 49ers’ backup quarterback Mac Jones has done a splendid job playing second fiddle to Brock Purdy. With the franchise missing its starting QB, it was Jones who stepped up for the franchise, maintaining a 5-3 record as a starter.

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However, as Jones was entering the final year of his contract with the 49ers, there were doubts about his presence on the roster next season. On his recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, he cleared the air around the situation.

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“I think I’m going to let the Reese’s [Chocolate] answer that one,” said Mac Jones on The Rich Eisen Show via X. “I have no problem. I think like, I think this is my number one question that I’ve been asked. And look, I love John. I love Kyle, the York family. Like it’s the best organization I feel like that I’ve played for in terms of just top-to-bottom greatness so far. And I don’t like leaving good people, and I hope they enjoy having me there. And I’m excited for this year, to be honest. And a lot of that was off-season talk, and anything’s possible, right?

“I mean, the trade deadline is not until a little bit through the season, but try not to keep up with it. And I really just want to keep getting better. Like you said, I did play decent last year. I think I can play a lot better, which is what I’m striving to do this summer is improve on my technique and see if that helps me and elevates me to get you know a big deal or something in the future but I always say be with be where your feet are and my feet are in San Francisco and I like it a lot.”

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Jones signed a two-year contract worth $7 million with the 49ers in 2025. With one season left, his base salary was $1.4 million, which is not a huge number. The franchise restructured his contract, bringing his base salary to $3.55 million. The talent that he possesses, Jones could definitely earn more money elsewhere. Moreover, with Purdy fit, he will most likely return to being a backup. With all these points combined, a few franchises are eyeing him to uplift their quarterback room.

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Carolina Panthers are one franchise that is eyeing him. With him, they could bring competition to Bryce Young for the starting position, bringing the best out of them. The Atlanta Falcons, who are believed to be interested in him, have a stacked QB room with Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr., and Tua Tagovailoa. They could sign Jones as a backup to Cousins if both Penix and Tagovailoa struggle.

While the interests are coming from both the AFC and the NFC, general manager John Lynch believes in keeping him in San Francisco.

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“He’s really good for us and we value that,” Lynch said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. “And so somebody would have to come with something fairly strong for us to consider. And then I don’t know what we do. Obviously there’s always something that would make you [do it], but I think we’re a better team with him on it and we just like having him around.”

Even head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that he would be surprised if the Pro Bowler were to leave. Last season, he recorded 2,151 passing yards and 13 touchdown passes, against six interceptions. He completed almost 70% of his passes, which is the best in his NFL career to date. As a result, the 27-year-old also believes that he has proven that he can be a starter for any team.

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However, for now, he will remain as a backup to Purdy. But there are still a few months left until the trade deadline. So anything can happen until then, especially considering that Mac Jones has had a great career despite being a backup.

Mac Jones’ career may be better than several starting quarterbacks

Although Mac Jones is a backup, he came to the NFL as the QB1 for the New England Patriots. The Patriots picked him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He entered the NFL as a two-time CFP National Champion with Alabama, and in his last NCAA season, he led them to a perfect season with 13 wins and zero losses.

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In his rookie season, he started 17 games, recording 3,801 passing yards and 22 touchdown passes with a pass completion rate of 67.6%. He finished with a 10-7 record, helping the Patriots earn a postseason berth, but ultimately lost in the AFC Wild Card Game. People believed he would succeed Tom Brady, and he showed signs of this in his rookie season. In his second year, he was sacked 34 times, losing 231 sack yards.

Following the 2023 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars acquired him, and he spent one season there before signing with the 49ers. Now, once again, he is making headlines, with multiple franchises after him. With Jones, they would not only be adding an NFL veteran with over 13,000+ scrimmage yards, but also a player who can play as a starter, play as a backup, and can also be a long-term quarterback.