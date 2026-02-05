Mac Jones Declares Stance on Leaving 49ers As Kyle Shanahan Gets Update on QB’s Trade Price

After a winding start to his NFL career, quarterback Mac Jones landed with the San Francisco 49ers looking for stability—and he found it. Working under head coach Kyle Shanahan, the backup QB revived his form and delivered when it mattered most. When starter Brock Purdy went down with an injury this past season, Jones stepped in and helped San Francisco go 5-3 as a starter. But with Purdy now healthy and the offseason underway, Jones recently addressed whether a clearer path to a starting job might exist elsewhere.

“I started half the games, and we did well,” Mac Jones said recently on The Insiders at the Super Bowl media centre. “I signed a two-year deal in San Francisco, so my whole goal is to get back on track and be with Kyle. Just work with him and learn, and get my PFC in football as well. I have been saying it because it’s true.”

“And if I get to start again next year, I will be really excited,” Jones added. “I feel like it’s a really good fit for me, and honestly, it’s a business; you know how this goes. And I have proven that I can be a starter at multiple different spots; I have 50-plus starts, or whatever. So, I know how to do it, but it’s also a business—I understand both sides of it.”

Mac Jones’ resurgence came after a frustrating 2024 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, in which he threw for 1,672 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions in 10 games. Still, in 2025, San Francisco signed him to a two-year, $8.41 million deal with $4.75 million guaranteed. Jones repaid that faith by completing 201 of 289 passes for 2,151 yards, 13 TDs, and six INTs across 11 games while filling in for Purdy in the 2025 season.

Now, at just 27, Mac Jones still has time to establish himself as a long-term starter in the NFL, which naturally raises questions about potential trade interest around the league. But when asked how closely he’s monitored QB-needy teams, Jones kept the focus on fit over flash.

“I think for me, I always just try to where my feet are and what I do know is you gotta be in the right situation,” Mac Jones said. “That’s definitely something I learned this year. Just being in the right offense and playmakers around you, that’s important. So, any quarterback who is in free agency or could get traded or whatever, the situation is like you wanna go somewhere that fits and makes sense. At the end of the day, that’s what I want in San Francisco, and I think we’ll see what happens. I think it’s good to be talked about, at the end of the day, I just wanna keep playing good ball.”

Mac Jones publicly reinforced his comfort in Kyle Shanahan’s system while also acknowledging the league’s transactional nature. The ball now appears to be in the 49ers’ court as they evaluate his trade value versus his importance as a proven backup.

This is a developing story…