Mac Jones Quietly Pushing For Brock Purdy’s Job as 49ers QB Continues to Struggle at Training Camp

Just five days into 49ers training camp, but the temperature in the QB room already is heating up fast on Day 6 of Niners camp. Brock Purdy looked sharp Thursday, July 24, going 13-for-14 with no picks, but his unexpected absence Friday, July 25, blew open a door. Mac Jones took over, received every first-team rep, and opened more than a few eyes. The silent fight may turn out to be louder than anyone had imagined.

You know who’s quietly racking up wins at camp? Mac Jones. According to Grant Cohn’s Day 6 camp report, he went 11-of-13 with zero interceptions, a mistake-free outing in a system that loves structure. While others were struggling with timing and execution, he just delivered. That’s not going unnoticed. A 49ersWebzone article said team staffers are “really impressed” with how Jones has been handling camp reps. No flair, no drama, just consistency. And in Kyle Shanahan’s offense, that might be the most valuable trait of all.

Let’s not forget: Mac Jones came to San Francisco after a crazy stretch in New England. A shaky offensive line and unclear play-calling in 2023 left him looking like a QB without a home. But in Santa Clara, where the system is strict and detail-heavy, he’s found his groove. As Cohn noted, “He’s doing really well” and hasn’t turned the ball over, something Brock Purdy can’t currently claim. In a quarterback room built on precision, Jones is thriving because he’s playing to the playbook, not the highlight reel.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi s Stadium.

And when Purdy left Friday’s session (July 25) for a personal matter, something ESPN said is “not a cause for alarm,” Mac Jones received his best opportunity so far. He played with the first team, got snaps with the second team, and was 12 of 19 for one interception. That came when the safety Ji’Ayir Brown read him in zone and cut in front of a pass intended for Jordan Watkins, a reminder that Jones is not without flaw.

But still, the fact that he took nearly every rep under center and handled it speaks volumes about how much trust the coaching staff is beginning to invest in him. However, while Mac Jones has been under the radar, Purdy’s been in the spotlight and not always for the best reasons.

Brock Purdy’s interceptions are starting to matter, and not in a good way

Purdy’s camp hasn’t been without highlights. In fact, his 50-yard touchdown to rookie Jordan Watkins had everything you want from a franchise QB. “It was over two defenders, it had trajectory, it was 50 yards in the air,” Cohn said in his video breakdown on X. He also hit Russell Gage for a sharp touchdown throw. But then came the mistake that’s becoming all too familiar. Purdy rolled out, held the ball for seven seconds, and threw it directly to a linebacker. “[He] was trying things,” Cohn said, “but maybe stop reinforcing bad habits in practice.” And that’s the problem. It wasn’t just one bad decision. He made the same kind of throws late last season.

Other than Mac Jones’ performance on Day 6, Cohn noted Purdy threw four touchdowns and six interceptions in the fourth quarter across multiple games last year. This Day 6 interception? It looked familiar. And to make matters worse, the receiving corps was depleted. Jauan Jennings was out, rookie Ricky Pearsall was resting, and Deommodore Lenoir sat out, leaving the secondary weak. As Cohn put it, “You take Lenoir off the field and this secondary is terrible.” Still, Purdy struggled. And that’s what’s worrying.

A recent Essentially Sports article even pointed out that Purdy’s interception habit is slowing down the entire offense. If it’s happening this often in camp, what happens when live defenses show up? So now we’ve got a situation brewing. On one hand, Purdy’s got the job, but he’s also got a turnover issue and an offense trying to stay on schedule. On the other Mac Jones is showing command, precision, and restraint, all things Shanahan loves.

The QB1 spot still belongs to Brock. But if this keeps up and Jones keeps having clean days? The whispers at camp will turn into a real conversation. Should the 49ers give Mac Jones a shot if Purdy doesn’t get it together? Or is this just camp noise?