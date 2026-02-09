49ers Make Decision on Trading Mac Jones as Kyle Shanahan Addresses Offensive Struggles

Essentials Inside The Story Trade chatter around Mac Jones picks up after fresh reports.

Jones’ résumé keeps him on the radar for other teams.

The 49ers continue prioritizing roster stability heading into the offseason.

In the modern NFL, a championship-caliber roster is only as strong as its backup quarterback. For the 49ers, that reality appears to be shaping their entire offseason strategy regarding Mac Jones, despite a whirlwind of trade rumors. A recent post by Adam Schefter on X confirmed what weeks of speculation had hinted at. The 49ers’ plan for Mac Jones for the future.

“Despite continued speculation, the 49ers have no plans to trade QB Mac Jones this off-season and fully intend to bring him back to back up Brock Purdy, per sources,” said Adam Schefter.

Why Mac Jones keeps surfacing in trade speculation is a pretty simple reason, as he’s a former first-round quarterback who keeps finding himself in situations behind shifting depth charts, with enough tape to interest QB-needy teams to see him as a realistic option.

With Brock Purdy sidelined during the season, Jones was pushed into extended action for San Francisco and delivered tangible results. He started eight games for Purdy and the 49ers, winning five of his eight starts. When Brock Purdy was sidelined, Jones stepped in and kept the team afloat, winning five of his eight starts while posting a solid 13-to-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Additionally, the 49ers have leverage and see Jones as a practical, team-friendly option. He signed a two-year deal ahead of 2025, keeping him under contract through 2026. They value him as a reliable No. 2 behind Purdy rather than creating a new hole at the most important position. Shanahan reinforced that mindset when he was asked directly about a possible offseason trade, making it clear the team isn’t looking to move Jones.

“You always listen to people with trade offers,” Shanahan said (as shared publicly by Cam Inman on X). “We’re also not into getting rid of good players, so I’d be very surprised if he’s not here next year.”

Simply put, teams keep calling because capable starters are hard to find, and the 49ers aren’t rushing to trade Jones since he’s a reliable quarterback they know can win games.

Shanahan Addresses 49ers’ Offensive Struggles vs. Seahawks

At the same time, head coach Kyle Shanahan, who is in Super Bowl week mode, is making the rounds and talking ball, even taking a jab at his own offense after two rough outings against the Seattle Seahawks. While appearing on NBC’s Super Bowl LX broadcast, Shanahan offered a surprisingly candid and humorous take on his offense’s recent struggles against a division rival.

“I know you guys want my expert opinion, but I haven’t scored a touchdown on these guys the last two times we’ve played them, so I don’t know how good that is,” Shanahan said.

That line didn’t just get laughs; it also lines up with the Week 18 and playoff outcomes, where San Francisco didn’t find the end zone. The 49ers’ offense struggled badly against Seattle, scoring just three points and totaling 173 yards. They couldn’t establish the run, Seattle controlled possession, and San Francisco never found its usual rhythm or play-action flow.

It reopened the question 49ers fans always ask when the offense stalls: how much of the fix is scheme, how much is personnel, and how much is simply having the right quarterback option ready when the game script flips.

And that’s exactly why the Jones news matters right now. If Shanahan is openly acknowledging how hard points were to find against Seattle, the front office keeping a proven QB2 around reads less like luxury and more like protection.