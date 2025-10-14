49ers’ Most Urgent Trade Target Revealed After Nick Bosa & Fred Warner Injuries

ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
During his appearance on CBS Sports yesterday, NFL InsiderJonathan Jones discussed how the 49ers may proceed with their trade decision. “They have been looking for an edge rusher ever since Nick Bosa went out with that ACL,” Jones said. And during the same show, Emmy-winning sports analyst Leger Douzable suggested the right target for the linebacker trade. “Quincy Williams from the New York Jets.”
Williams’ three-year contract with theNew York Jets will end in 2025. The Jets could have extended the contract this year, but they didn’t, and this shows they have a plan to move on. Also, the Jets have already invested in linebacker Jamien Sherwood, making it unlikely they will extend Williams’ contract. Williams has played 3 games for the Jets, averaging 1.5 sacks and 3 solo tackles.
Jones further added, “Edge rusher is even greater need for the San Francisco 49ers today than it was before Fred Warner got injured. And Why? We’ve talked about how you are not replacing Fred Warner, but through any means, so at least get an edge rusher who can impact the quarterback, who can make life easier on the second level of defense. So get someone who can affect the passer who can help out the back there in San Francisco.”
Ever since Nick Bosa suffered aseason-ending torn ACL in his right knee during Sunday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals, the void left by him has been felt by the 49ers, as with him, they were 2-0 and without him, they have gone 1-1 and To add to their linebacker misery, they lost Fred Warner for the rest of the season because of an ankle injury.
What Jones meant by saying that Warner is not going to be replaced by any means is that the 49ers don’t have any options through which a new player on the roster can replicate what Warner brought to the team. Warner is among the best linebackers with 4 first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods. He is also the 49ers’ all-time leading tackler (947). Even in the current season, he has 51 tackles, forced two fumbles, and recovered one.No one can fill the role Warner played on the 49ers’ defense. That’s why Jones mentioned that in such a case, the 49ers have only one option when it comes to trade- look for someone who can impact the QB instead of looking for a Warner’s replacement. Well, the two major blows in the form of Bosa and Warner have made the 49ers’ linebacker issue more complicated, and they don’t have enough financial room to take on a big edge rusher now, as they signed Bryce Huff this summer.
The 49ers’ signing of Bryce Huff isn’t going to solve the linebacker issue
ThePhiladelphia Eagles traded Bryce Huff to the 49ers in exchange for a 2026 mid-round draft pick. Out of the Huff’s $16.75 million in fully guaranteed, the Eagles have taken $9.05 million in salary, while the remaining $7.95 million will be managed by the 49ers. This leaves the 49ers less financial flexibility to absorb another big contract in-season.
But that’s not the only issue, as Huff can’t take the load alone, considering his last season performance with the Eagles, where he had six starts in 12 games with 13 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Although the 49ers got Huff with the objective of adding depth to the defense, what the 49ers need right now after Bosa and Warner have left can’t be delivered by Huff.
The
49ers will have to move strategically when it comes to trades and filling the thin linebacker room. Huff’s presence has complicated the situation for the 49ers, but the team knows how to adjust to adversities, and if that was not the case, they wouldn’t have been sitting at 4-2 by week 6.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT