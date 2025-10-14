49ers’ Most Urgent Trade Target Revealed After Nick Bosa & Fred Warner Injuries

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The San Frasisco 49ers might have lost their last game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , but they still sit atop the NFC West with a 4-2 record. However, this doesn’t mean the 49ers aren’t facing any challenges this season. The biggest one of them is the lack of linebackers on their roster. Especially after they have lost bothand Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports And with the trade window still open till early November, we have some new updates on the 49ers’ move during the trade.

During his appearance on CBS Sports yesterday, NFL Insider

discussed how the 49ers may proceed with their trade decision. “They have been looking for an edge rusher ever since Nick Bosa went out with that ACL,” Jones said. And during the same show, Emmy-winning sports analystsuggested the right target for the linebacker trade. “Quincy Williams from the New York Jets.”

Williams’ three-year contract with the

via Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – JANUARY 08: New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner 1 gives a handshake to New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams 56 after a defensive stop during the game between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 08 Jets at Dolphins Icon230108021

New York Jets will end in 2025. The Jets could have extended the contract this year, but they didn’t, and this shows they have a plan to move on. Also, the Jets have already invested in linebackermaking it unlikely they will extend Williams’ contract. Williams has played 3 games for the Jets, averaging 1.5 sacks and 3 solo tackles.

Jones further added, “Edge rusher is even greater need for the San Francisco 49ers today than it was before Fred Warner got injured. And Why? We’ve talked about how you are not replacing Fred Warner, but through any means, so at least get an edge rusher who can impact the quarterback, who can make life easier on the second level of defense. So get someone who can affect the passer who can help out the back there in San Francisco.”

Ever since Nick Bosa suffered a

season-ending torn ACL in his right knee during Sunday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals, the void left by him has been felt by the 49ers, as with him, they were 2-0 and without him, they have gone 1-1 and To add to their linebacker misery, they lost Fred Warner for the rest of the season because of an ankle injury.

What Jones meant by saying that Warner is not going to be replaced by any means is that the 49ers don’t have any options through which a new player on the roster can replicate what Warner brought to the team. Warner is among the best linebackers with 4 first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods. He is also the 49ers’ all-time leading tackler (947). Even in the current season, he has 51 tackles, forced two fumbles, and recovered one.

The 49ers’ signing of Bryce Huff isn’t going to solve the linebacker issue

No one can fill the role Warner played on the 49ers’ defense. That’s why Jones mentioned that in such a case, the 49ers have only one option when it comes to trade- look for someone who can impact the QB instead of looking for a Warner’s replacement. Well, the two major blows in the form of Bosa and Warner have made the 49ers’ linebacker issue more complicated, and they don’t have enough financial room to take on a big edge rusher now, as they signedthis summer.

The

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers Sep 28, 2025 Santa Clara, California, USA San Francisco 49ers defensive end Bryce Huff 47 reacts after a play during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi s Stadium. Santa Clara Levi s Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDarrenxYamashitax 20250928_tdc_yl1_228

Philadelphia Eagles traded Bryce Huff to the 49ers in exchange for a 2026 mid-round draft pick. Out of the Huff’s $16.75 million in fully guaranteed, the Eagles have taken $9.05 million in salary, while the remaining $7.95 million will be managed by the 49ers. This leaves the 49ers less financial flexibility to absorb another big contract in-season.

But that’s not the only issue, as Huff can’t take the load alone, considering his last season performance with the Eagles, where he had six starts in 12 games with 13 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Although the 49ers got Huff with the objective of adding depth to the defense, what the 49ers need right now after Bosa and Warner have left can’t be delivered by Huff.

The

49ers will have to move strategically when it comes to trades and filling the thin linebacker room. Huff’s presence has complicated the situation for the 49ers, but the team knows how to adjust to adversities, and if that was not the case, they wouldn’t have been sitting at 4-2 by week 6.