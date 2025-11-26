New Mom Olivia Culpo Forced To Give Up Old Habits as Christian McCaffrey’s Wife Starts New Chapter

Essentials Inside The Story Olivia Culpo shares what’s been shifting for her lately behind the scenes

With a new project and a newborn, she’s balancing more than ever

Husband Christian McCaffrey explains how things looked from his side during this stretch

For years, Olivia Culpo’s world looked picture-perfect. The former Miss Universe, a new mom to a daughter (Colette Annalise) with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, is learning that motherhood changes everything.

“The idea of any clutter used to drive me insane,” Culpo confessed to shedding some long-held habits on her IG story. “Now that I have a baby, I actually love the way a little ‘mess’ makes a room feel. joyful, lived-in, real. A warm hug that subtly says, ‘come in, and by the way, you don’t have to be perfect.’”

She reflected on how her mother’s eclectic home once made her crave order, but now this mess feels like home.

“This is actually how my house growing up felt like which is why I always had such a strong aversion to it. I saw my mom’s taste as eclectic and messy, and chaotic. What she would call ‘character’ with wallpaper in every room…All this to say. Hi, I’m Olivia, and I am unlearning how to be a boring beige mom,” she further wrote.

The photo she shared of the McCaffrey living room glowed with quiet warmth. A Christmas tree in the corner, a baby play mat in front of it, and stockings hanging above the fire under the TV. It wasn’t magazine-perfect. It was imperfectly perfect.

Imago Credits: Instagram / @Olivia Culpo

Culpo and McCaffrey married in 2024 after starting their relationship back in 2019. Since then, they’ve grown together through career highs and personal milestones, welcoming baby Colette this past July.

But while Culpo is navigating new routines and sleepless nights, she isn’t stepping back from her creative world. The new version of her is embracing motherhood while writing her next chapter on her own terms.

Olivia Culpo shines on Netflix

Away from late-night feedings and family time, Culpo has found herself back in front of the cameras. She stars in the Netflix cooking series Next Gen Chef. But the supermodel has been excelling as a mom after having major postpartum struggles. And her husband, Christian McCaffrey, knows it too.

“Seeing my wife as a mom has been the coolest thing,” the San Francisco 49ers running back said earlier this season. “Just how much she loves it, how hard she’s been working, and how much joy it has brought her.”

While Culpo builds her next act, McCaffrey is writing his own with the 49ers. As they gear up for the Week 13 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, the All-Pro running back remains focused.

“My wife and our families do such a great job in helping out when needed and allowing me to still train and keep football first,” McCaffrey told NFL Network.

That partnership has shaped this new chapter for both. For Culpo, the former perfectionist turned joyful mom, it’s not just about giving up old habits. It’s about building something even better: a home that feels welcoming.