New Mom Olivia Culpo Takes Big Decision Days After Giving Birth, Thanks to Christian McCaffrey

“What the hell do they do?

okay, cause I don’t know.”

In 2022, whenmother,, appeared in an episode of The Culp Sisters on TLC, they were asked about what their daughters do, and this is how she replied. The mom of five, two sons and three daughters, also joked, “They call Olivia an influencer but we don’t know because we’re not influenced by it.” Her comment added a wholesome, cute, and innocent touch to the age-old story of a mother trying to make sense of her daughter’s antics. But while Susan cannot comprehend the influencer life, she has three decades of experience in one thing Olivia has only hours of: Being a mother. 49ers RBand Olivia Culpo welcomed a baby girl into the world yesterday. And we already know they’re going to shower that lil one with love. With four uncles and aunts, loving grandparents, a 3-time Pro-Bowler football star for a dad, and a former Miss Universe for a mom, it sounds like something straight out of an Italian sitcom. During Olivia’s pregnancy, she was grateful for the support she got. Especially from her mother. In a recent interview with the People, Culpo said, “It’s just an ironic thought that you need your mom the most when you’re about to become a mom.” She added, “That’s just genuinely how I felt.“

And her mother, now a grandmother, is still standing by her side. In a recent story posted to Olivia’s Instagram, the newborn baby made Susan melt. The head shake, the silly mouth movements, and the unmistakable smile on the face. Susan couldn’t hold back her excitement when holding the baby. A text at the bottom read “

Christian said Your mom said she’s not leaving until you can walk down the stairs. So just don’t walk down the stairs right??????” Christian hinted at the game plan, and Olivio decided to play it out.

Looking carefully, another text appeared at the bottom where Olivia added, “

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey welcome their first baby

Honestly not the worst plan! I will be limping until further notice.” When mom’s there, we don’t lift a finger, right? While the family welcomes a new member , Susan has not forgotten her duties as a mother and now as a grandmother. Given how her daughter’s pregnancy term was.

June 29th, 2024, saw Olivia making her bridal walk in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. She tied the knot with the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year, Christian McCaffrey, in a dreamy wedding. Their relationship began quietly in 2019 and was made public in 2020 when the couple appeared together for the NFL Honors. Engaged in 2023, married in 2024, and now in 2025, they’ve welcomed a baby girl into the world.

Calling it the “Scariest and most rewarding of all experiences,” Olivia took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their firstborn. In a carousel of pictures shared, one with the baby’s hand visible, another where Christian, Olivia, and the baby are seen together, the couple, now Mom and Dad, welcomed “Colette Annalise McCaffrey” into the family. “As soon as he came into the room I felt most at peace. Look at the grip,” continued Olivia.

Olivia had a difficult time with her pregnancy because of her lifelong battle with endometriosis. One of the biggest complications with endometriosis is infertility. Before she got pregnant, she harbored concerns about not being able to have children. In a 2022 episode of The Culpo Sisters, she said, “I want to have kids, but I want to make sure that I can,” she said. “It could be really hard for me to have babies.” Thankfully, it all worked out in the end, and we all await her journey in the next chapter: Motherhood.