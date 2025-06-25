49ers News: Kyle Shanahan Served Worrying Injury Update on Brandon Aiyuk

“We made a big investment in him. We’re proud to have him part of our franchise and looking for big things from him. We’re gonna let him get right before we get him back on that field, but he’s an important part of this team.” On a recent edition of the Pat McAfee Show, 49ers GM John Lynch had high praise for their star WR Brandon Aiyuk. After a career-best season, he landed a massive $120 million extension before the ‘24 season came around. But following a season-ending injury, the “big investment” took a troubling turn for HC Kyle Shanahan. Even trade rumors swirled around at one point. And now, it looks like those troubles will stay for a little while longer.

Week 7 last season, the Chiefs vs. the 49ers, Brandon Aiyuk’s injury came at a critical moment. In the last minute of the play, Chiefs’ cornerback Trent McDuffie was hot on his tail. As Aiyuk went to catch a pass from Brock Purdy, Chamarri Conner landed a tackle. Aiyuk fell screaming, tearing his MCL and ACL, with a meniscus tear thrown in as well. As he got sidelined for the rest of the season, the waiting game and the slow road to recovery began. And as per recent reports, it might still be a while before he can ball out again on the Gridiron.

Injury analyst Deepak Chona shared his take on the NFL injuries recently through his official X account. In his analysis, he noted Brandon Aiyuk’s ADP (average draft position) placed him below the Bucs’ receiver, Emeka Egbuka. While Aiyuk scored a 99 on a Half-PPr system, Egbuka notably had 108. As for Aiyuk’s injury, Chona wrote, “Data projects Aiyuk to start on PUP + work up from 80% starting ~ Wk 6.” Translation? While Aiyuk will remain part of the active roster, he won’t be practicing or playing immediately when the season rolls around. The projection is that Aiyuk will gradually work his way back from the PUP list, and once he comes back, he’ll be able to ball out at about 80% of his maximum capacity and improve from there.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Their Week 6 matchup is notably against Tampa Bay on 12th August. How Aiyuk plays against them at 80% will remain to be seen. But for Kyle Shanahan missing a crucial piece of his offense, there isn’t just bad news around. Another guy is gearing up to ball out with a WR1 mentality, shining hope for the team’s chances this year: Ricky Pearsall.

Brandon Aiyuk is sitting out, but Rickey Pearsall is ready to roar

With Brandon Aiyuk recovering, and with Deebo Samuel running for the Commanders now, pressure’s on for Ricky Pearsall. But the 2024 first-rounder is all set to explode this season. Pearsall notably had a gunshot wound last September, which caused him to sit out the first 6 Weeks of the season. Coming back in Week 7, he went on to record 400 yards and 3 TDs across 11 games. And now, fully recovered, he’s got his eyes on the WR1 spot.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking to the reporters recently, he shared the mentality that runs his family, which is going to help him this season. As Pearsall noted, “I feel like my mindset-wise is not changing at all. I’m gonna attack it the exact same way. No matter what place I’m at, whatever the coach tells me, I still have that wide receiver one mindset, and that’s just how I was raised.” For Pearsall, it doesn’t matter where he is in the depth chart; what matters is his drive to play at his best. Those 400 yards he posted last year? 210 of them came in the last two games of the season. So the signs of balling out are already there.

For now, Pearsall is penciled down to start next to Jauan Jennings against the Seahawks when the season kicks off. He’s got the mentality down. All that remains is to bring the heat. Will the 49ers be able to rely on Pearsall till Aiyuk comes back? Let us know your thoughts below.