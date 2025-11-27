NFL Confirms Final Decision on Jauan Jennings Incident

Essentials Inside The Story NFL responds to Tre'Von Moehrig’s appeal

Panthers lose key safety; Niners applaud league action

Jauan Jennings praised for composure despite post-whistle tension

The Week 12 game between the 49ers and Panthers reached new lows when safety Tre’Von Moehrig delivered a low blow to the Niners’ receiver Jauan Jennings. As expected, the league suspended him for one game without pay. While Moehrig was quick to appeal against his suspension, the league has made its final decision.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The NFL and NFLPA jointly appointed Derrick Brooks as the hearing officer, who has upheld the one-game suspension for Moehrig. Now, the Panthers will not have him in Week 13 against the Rams, while he will lose $65,000, one-eighteenth of his $1.17 million base salary. In the original decision, the NFL said Moehrig violated “Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to ‘any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship,’ including, among others, ‘throwing a punch, or a forearm, or kicking at an opponent.'”

On the other hand, Jauan Jennings wasn’t suspended and might be fined for a strike to Moehrig’s face after the final whistle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident unfolded late in the fourth quarter when Moehrig punched Jennings in the groin area during a play. While the 49ers receiver didn’t retaliate immediately, and just pleaded with officials to throw a flag, he took justice into his own hands once the game was over.

Jennings walked up to the safety and delivered an open-handed right cross to the latter’s facemask.

“I was just responding to some childish behavior,” Jennings said later. “That was just out of nowhere. I think it’s probably just like I was saying, just the history of me playing ball. I play hard. I’m physically stronger than a lot of DBs out there and a lot of things happen in between the whistles. With me at least.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Moehrig, on the other hand, claimed that Jennings “manifested” it and pushed him back after a play.

“He was just doing some extra stuff after the play,” he said. “I’ll take that one. It wasn’t just frustration. It was isolated.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In twelve games (all starters) this season, Tre’Von has 81 tackles (50 solo), one sack, and one interception. The Panthers will have to adjust quickly now.

However, his suspension means a win for the Niners Empire, who wanted immediate action. After the video of the low blow went viral, the league was also under pressure to set an example for other players. The 49ers also praised their receiver for focusing on the game and securing the much-needed win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jauan Jennings made the head coach proud with his composure

One thing that was notable was Jennings composure immediately after the hit from the opponent. Safe to say that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was proud of it.

“The guy took a cheap shot and hit him in the b—-,” Shanahan said. “I was real proud of Jauan for not losing his mind out there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Jauan Jennings took shots at Moehrig during his locker room interview. He asserted dominance by claiming he was stronger than most defensive players out there and told everyone to watch the play before making any decision about his post-game hit.

“The TV is going to tell you what happened man,” Jennings said.

Sure enough, the NFL paid close attention and deemed the low blow a proper violation, leading to the Panthers’ player’s suspension. The game was already full of rough plays, with multiple interceptions. But the cheap shot and post-game made it even more interesting for the fans, anticipating a battle.

Yet, by upholding Moehrig’s suspension, the league has made its stance clear. It’s not going to think twice about punishments or the impact on players’ salaries when it comes to the image of sport.