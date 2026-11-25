49ers safety Malik Mustapha’s appeal turned in his favor, saving him from a hefty fine after his hit on Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

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“Upon appeal, the NFL rescinded the $6,998 fine it assessed to 49ers S Malik Mustapha for this hit earlier in the season on Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba,” Adam Schefter said on X. “Jordy Nelson was the hearing officer. The 49ers and Seahawks play again Sunday.”

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The $6,998 fine fell within the NFL’s typical range for unnecessary roughness penalties. With 1:13 left in the fourth quarter, the 49ers were leading 32-29, and the Seahawks were trying to score and tie the game. Seattle had the ball at midfield when Renardo Green covered Jaxon Smith-Njigba. As the pass intended for Smith-Njigba fell incomplete, Malik Mustapha hit the receiver. Smith-Njigba took some time to get up and briefly left the field but returned one play later.

The league announced the fine after the game, citing unnecessary roughness and a hit on a defenseless player. However, no penalty flag was thrown during the game.

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This isn’t the first time Mustapha has avoided a fine. During the 49ers’ 29-20 loss to the Falcons on October 25, Malik Mustapha hit wide receiver Drake London with a helmet-to-helmet collision in the third quarter. London went to the medical tent to be checked for a possible concussion. No penalty was called during the game, but the NFL could still fine Mustapha after reviewing the incident.

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London appeared upset after the hit and was seen shouting toward an official on the sideline. However, his exact words are unknown. He was later cleared to return to the game.

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Then came another similar incident against the Cowboys. Malik Mustapha was penalized for an unnecessary roughness hit on Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during the fourth quarter of their Week 10 game in Dallas. Mustapha hit Lamb in the chest with his shoulder near the sideline. Although the officials initially threw a flag, the hit appeared to be legal, and there was a chance they might cancel the penalty.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan was a bit skeptical but also backed Mustapha after the game.

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“No, that’s what we saw. We saw that live, we saw it on the replay up in the box, and then we saw it when we watched on the film. I thought it was a hell of a play by him. We’ll see what the league says on it, but I thought it was not in the head or neck area, and I thought the guy wasn’t defenseless because he had already made a move, so we’ll see. It’s hard to make those calls. They’re all bang-bang, so it’s not like that’s an easy call for the refs, but we definitely saw it differently.”

The NFL reviewed the incident after the game but declined to fine Mustapha. So, given his record of avoiding fines in these incidents, the decision to overturn the Smith-Njigba fine may not come as a surprise.

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Mustapha is a key defensive contributor for the team, recording two interceptions, six pass defenses and 37 combined tackles in ten games this season. However, while this 49ers star avoided further punishment, other 49ers players still had to face fines from the league.

NFL fines other 49ers players

The San Francisco 49ers had two safeties fined by the NFL after their 46-40 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The league announced the punishments on November 21, 2026.

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Safety Marques Sigle received a $6,142 fine for hitting Lamb while he was considered a defenseless player. The incident happened in the second quarter when a pass fell incomplete. Although the officials did not call a penalty during the game, the NFL reviewed the play and fined Sigle afterward.

Then there’s Siran Neal, who received an even bigger fine of $8,639 for grabbing Cowboys returner KaVontae Turpin’s facemask in the fourth quarter. Unlike Sigle, Neal was penalized for the foul during the game.

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Neal’s facemask penalty also cost the 49ers 15 yards. Meanwhile, Mustapha avoided an additional fine despite receiving an unnecessary roughness penalty for his hit on Lamb.

Despite all the penalty and fine issues, the 49ers are 9-1 this season so far.

Now, with players dealing with their off-field issues, it will be interesting to see how well they handle the game against the Seahawks on Sunday.