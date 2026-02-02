NFL Rumors: George Kittle Set for 49ers Exit Amid $6.3B Franchise’s Interest

Essentials Inside The Story Kittle’s future is uncertain after a torn Achilles.

Despite his existing contract, the Titans could be a possible destination.

The 49ers also have a younger fallback option.

Less than a year after inking a long-term extension until 2028, George Kittle’s future as a San Francisco 49er is already shrouded in uncertainty. After a year full of individual and collective setbacks, a $6.3 billion franchise might be willing to open its doors for him.

According to an NFL insider, the Tennessee Titans are a team to keep an eye on if Kittle ever becomes available. The connection isn’t hard to trace. Kittle already has a home in Tennessee, and former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is now running the show in Nashville.

If that door ever opens, it won’t come cheap. Kittle is coming off a four-year, $76.4 million extension with $40 million guaranteed. Any team looking to pry him away would be taking on serious money. Still, for the Titans, worth over $6 billion, it might be a price worth paying.

Right now, their biggest priority is to accelerate the development of young quarterback Cam Ward. For young quarterbacks, the middle of the field can feel like rush-hour traffic. That’s where a reliable tight end becomes invaluable. A veteran presence like Kittle can calm things down, give a quarterback a security blanket, and raise the floor of the entire offense.

There’s a flip side here for San Francisco, too. It’s not just about what they’d get back in a potential deal. Tight end depth is becoming a real conversation. With Jake Tonges expected to be a restricted free agent this summer, the Niners can’t afford to let capable contributors walk without a plan.

In a season riddled with injuries, Tonges ended up being a quiet lifeline for Kyle Shanahan’s passing game. He racked up 34 catches for 293 yards and 5 touchdowns. Nothing eye-popping, but enough to show he can win in the red zone and hold his own over the middle. The production hinted at upside, the kind coaches like to bet on if the opportunity is there.

That opportunity, though, would be limited as long as Kittle remains entrenched in San Francisco. The Niners may eventually have to decide whether it’s better to hold onto a cornerstone tight end or see what the next chapter could look like with a younger option growing into the role. But the decision may be forced by a more pressing issue: Kittle’s health.

George Kittle’s extensive injury history complicates his future

The San Francisco 49ers have a problem. Injuries have followed this team all season, one after another, and it felt inevitable that something else would go wrong at the worst possible moment. That moment came in the divisional round, when George Kittle went down with a torn Achilles.

You could tell right away it wasn’t good. Kittle landed awkwardly, and the cart came out quickly. Not long after he reached the locker room, the team ruled him out with an Achilles injury. That diagnosis didn’t just end his postseason. It almost certainly wipes out a significant part of next season, too.

The timing couldn’t be worse. An Achilles tear in January is brutal for any player, and it’s especially concerning given Kittle’s recent history. Back in Week 1, he suffered a Grade 3 hamstring tear and missed five games before returning on October 15, 2025.

In Week 16, Kittle sprained his left ankle against the Indianapolis Colts and was forced to miss the following game. Not long after that, the Achilles went. That’s now over 15 documented injuries over the course of his NFL career. When he eventually makes it back, he’ll be 33 years old. History isn’t kind to players trying to regain peak form at that age after an injury like this.

What complicates things further is the contract. Kittle is locked in for four more years, which only adds to the 49ers’ dilemma. Even in a season chopped up by injuries, he still managed 628 yards and seven touchdowns in limited action, a reminder of how productive he can be when healthy.

But the margin for error is gone. San Francisco can’t afford another year defined by medical reports and missed games. As much as Kittle means to the organization, this injury forces a hard conversation. This injury forces the 49ers into a difficult decision about one of their cornerstones.