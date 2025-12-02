NFL Rumors: Jauan Jennings Name-Dropped Shelby Harris’ Mom That Sparked Browns DT’s Rant

A week ago, when Carolina Panthers defensive back Tre’Von Moehrig punched the San Francisco 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings in the Week 12 matchup, the DB accused the WR of talking crazy. Now, just a week after drawing a penalty for his trash talk, Jennings is back in the headlines for allegedly taking things a step too far, this time with a Cleveland Browns defensive tackle

It started after defensive tackle Shelby Harris went on a rant in his post-game interview. According to Jason Aponte, the receiver told the defensive player that he would take his mother out to a nice seafood dinner and never call her again. If that’s true, that hurt him badly. Earlier, fans thought Jennings might have mentioned Harris’ wife. It backfired on him as Harris went berserk during his locker room interview.

“He’s a h–, and I want that known. Like I see why he got punched in the nuts, because he said some things that you should not say to another man, ever. But, like, I don’t respect it because you say that, then run behind your O-line,” Harris said. “That’s some real soft s—, and I want that known. I see exactly why they punched him in the nuts. I’m surprised nobody’s punched him in the jaw yet.”

He called out the receiver for not playing to the spirit of the game and justified Moehrig’s punch, too.

Everyone in the Browns locker room came in support of their lineman. It was their ninth loss of the season. But the only thing that bothered everyone was Jennings’ trash talk that crossed the line. Defensive end Myles Garrett smiled as he explained the situation during the post-game interview.

“I can’t speak for how he was raised, but if you have nothing good to say, don’t say something to somebody. I don’t feel like that belongs in the game. But, hey, if that works for him and them, then more power to him,” Garrett said.

This isn’t the first time the receiver has drawn criticism this season. He displayed similar behavior in earlier seasons as well.

Jauan Jennings has gone crazy in the past as well

Back in the 2023 wild-card playoffs, when the Philadelphia Eagles were set to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he took shots at quarterback Jalen Hurts. The receiver claimed that the quarterback wished Jennings was on his team, stating they wouldn’t win without him. That’s what happened as the Birds lost.

On the other hand, the Niners were on a roll. Before the NFC Championship game against the Detroit Lions, linebacker Dre Greenlaw revealed how Jennings went crazy in practice and laid him out. He also recalled how the receiver’s intensity was untempered, showing he would do anything to win.

However, the NFL will be keeping a close eye on this season’s developments. They suspended Moehrig for one game after the Week 12 drama. Will they take any action against the receiver?