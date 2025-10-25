NFL Rumors: Kyle Shanahan Targeting $96M Star to Ease 49ers’ Defensive Struggles

It’s really a wonder how the San Francisco 49ers are sitting at 5-2 and somehow leading the NFC West, especially with the avalanche of injuries they’ve had to deal with. But Kyle Shanahan knows that kind of luck doesn’t last forever. And if there’s one move that could help keep things steady, it might just involve a certain $96 million defensive lineman from the New York Jets, especially after Yetur Gross-Matos and Bryce Huff’s injuries.

We are all aware that the Jets are a complete mess this year. They’re winless at 0-7, and there may not be a better time for another team to start picking off their top talent. Word around the league is that Shanahan’s got his eyes on Quinnen Williams. And reports suggest the 49ers have already reached out to the Jets about a potential trade.

Williams signed a four-year, $96 million extension with New York that runs through 2027. When he inked that deal, it was one of the richest contracts ever given to an interior defensive lineman. It made him the second-highest-paid at his position behind Aaron Donald at the time.

This season, Williams has totaled 31 tackles, seven TFL, and a sack. Not eye-popping numbers, but considering the dysfunction around him, that’s still impressive. At 27 years old, he’s in his prime, already a three-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro, and one of the most dominant defensive linemen in the NFL.

According to insider Connor Hughes, “Teams call/continue to call on guys like Breece Hall, Jermaine Johnson, Will McDoanld, Michael Carrer, Quinnen & Quincy Williams, but that’s the vibe they’re getting from conversations. Some league sources wonder if there will be more willingness from Jets to give in negotiations if they fall to 0-8 with a loss to the Bengals. That’s to be seen.”

So, yeah, it sounds like the 49ers could at least get New York on the phone. Hughes also mentioned that the Jets might be looking for a second-round pick for Quinnen Williams. But the fans would probably riot if they gave him up for anything less than a first.

Still, if there’s ever a time for San Francisco to be aggressive, it’s now. Because Shanahan’s patched-together defense won’t hold up forever.

This trade is imperative amid the 49ers’ injury woes

The 49ers’ defensive struggles make this move almost a necessity. Every team in the league has had to deal with the injury bug. But few have been hit harder than San Francisco’s defense this season. During Sunday night’s 20-10 win over the Falcons, defensive end Bryce Huff went down with a hamstring injury, Shanahan confirmed Monday.

That’s just the latest blow. Nick Bosa, the five-time Pro Bowler, is already out for the year with a torn ACL. Tarron Jackson (neck) is on injured reserve, and Yetur Gross-Matos has not practiced since sustaining knee and hamstring injuries in Week 5.

Linebacker Fred Warner suffered a dislocated and broken ankle and is also done for the year. Second-year linebacker Tatum Bethune has stepped in admirably, but depth is running dangerously thin. If the 49ers want to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive, they need reinforcements. And that too, soon.

Yes, they’re still sitting at the top of the division, but that doesn’t mean everything’s fine. The defense is allowing 317.4 yards per game and has already given up 16 touchdowns. Their red zone defense isn’t great either, with opponents scoring touchdowns 60% of the time on 4th downs. It’s not quite panic mode yet, but with all these injuries, it’s not a formula that can last.