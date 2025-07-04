49ers’ Nick Bosa Publicly Mocks Cowboys in Bold 4th of July Celebration

The Cowboys – 49ers isn’t a rivalry anymore. It’s a rerun. Over the past four seasons, including playoffs, the 49ers have dominated Dallas in four straight showdowns, and each time has been a bit more personal. The last time they met? San Francisco transformed a six-point halftime limp into a 30-point firestorm. With Nick Bosa crashing into Dak Prescott like a heat-seeking rocket and George Kittle destroying the Cowboys’ secondary. 223 rushing yards, two interceptions, and a defense that hurled everything at the Cowboys except the Levi’s Stadium stands.

It fizzled when Dallas made a late effort. Four plays. No yards. Ballgame. The Niners won another game, and the Cowboys’ executive office was still trying to figure out why they ran 17 plays through CeeDee Lamb like it was 7-on-1. Because Nick Bosa? Oh, he kept the best part for this holiday.

On the 4th of July, while America celebrated freedom, Bosa celebrated dominance. He found the best way to mock the Cowboys. On Instagram, he shared a throwback photo of himself reaching out to take the ball away from Dak Prescott in the middle of a game. But that wasn’t all. The music in the background? Sturgill Simpson’s song “It Ain’t All Flowers.” A song about suffering, perseverance, and sending passive-aggressive jabs without saying a word. The caption? Simply “🇺🇸.” Translation? Happy Independence Day. But don’t forget who owns the Cowboys on the field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Bosa (@nbsmallerbear)

If that wasn’t enough of a wink, Bosa doubled down on the 95.7 The Game podcast, throwing some premium-grade shade at Dallas. When asked what he thinks about the rivalry since he has entered the league. Bosa said, laughing, “It’s been good for us. We’ve won, I think, all of them, right? So yeah, it’s been good for us. 😂” It wasn’t just a joke. It was a stat sheet in disguise.

Since Bosa entered the league in 2019, the 49ers have gone undefeated against Dallas. The rivalry, once defined by Troy Aikman vs. Steve Young, is now a highlight reel of Dak Prescott getting humbled and Bosa lurking in the backfield. Add in Bosa’s 62.5 career sacks, his Defensive Player of the Year award, and two Super Bowl appearances – and he’s not just building a legacy. He’s stacking bodies. And Dallas? They just happen to be his favorite annual victim. But he isn’t just roasting quarterbacks or dropping Instagram fireworks. He’s building the future too. And his newest project? First-round rookie Mykel Williams.

Nick Bosa’s offseason project? Mentoring Mykel Williams

Bosa hasn’t always been good at leadership, so it’s not exactly his forte. That is typically Fred Warner’s domain. But Bosa has been a regular at OTAs this offseason, and Williams has been attached to him like a cleat-wearing shadow. “A lot of eagerness to learn, more so than I’ve seen probably from a young guy,” Bosa said. “[Williams] just wants to learn as much as he can, and I’m excited to give all the knowledge I can to him.”

And Bosa isn’t just dumping a playbook on him and walking away. He’s tailoring it. “I definitely don’t force anything,” he added. “I just try to give him enough… what I would have tried to avoid…I wish that I knew as a rookie.” It’s a mentorship with purpose because Williams isn’t just some defensive depth chart filler. He’s got sky-high potential, especially against the run. Pass rushing will take time, but that’s where Bosa’s guidance could fast-track his development.

What if Williams becomes a threat up the middle? That frees Bosa to go full Terminator off the edge. And that’s the scary part. The 49ers’ defense is already one of the NFL’s deepest, but if Bosa can help unlock another young dominant player? The Cowboys better pray Bosa doesn’t post next year’s Fourth of July photo with two people in it.