Nick Bosa & 6 Players Return Out of 27 Injured as Brock Purdy Could Be Done for 49ers Preseason

The wave of injuries plaguing the NFL has hit the 49ers hard, stripping Kyle Shanahan’s team of vital players, including Nick Bosa, who was absent from joint practice with the Raiders. After a lost postseason berth in 2024, Shanahan turned headlines upside down by locking in Brock Purdy with a massive five-year, $265 million extension, one of the most lucrative quarterback contracts in league history. That deal was meant to secure the foundation of the franchise and anchor the offense for years to come. Now, with the injury storm threatening to unravel depth and momentum, Shanahan’s carefully curated depth chart feels like a ghost town.

Two weeks into August, the 49ers are weathering a staggering injury storm with 27 players listed on the roster report. Fans have scrambled to point fingers and even entertained wild theories to explain the trend. Relief finally arrived when ESPN’s Nick Wagner reported a wave of returns. “#49ers players who have returned to practice today after various injuries: CB Renardo Green, S Jason Pinnock, RB Isaac Guerendo, DE Sam Okuayinonu, DT Jordan Elliott, DE Nick Bosa.” The comeback list eased concerns, but the shadow of health still looms.

Amid the chaos, Kyle Shanahan’s biggest priority remains untouched. He cannot afford to see Brock Purdy join that growing list. The quarterback, armed with one of the richest contracts in the league, is too valuable to risk. Purdy looked sharp on the team’s opening drive, delivering a flash of command that excited fans. Still, Shanahan suggested it may be the last taste of preseason fireworks. “We’ll see how this week goes. We have a long week. I love that we got three practices in a row for ourselves. Then we’ll take a day off and get ready for the Chargers, but we’ll see how this week goes with Brock [Purdy] and with the rest of our starters. I would love the guys to play, but I just have to measure it out and see how this week goes.”

Reading between the lines, Shanahan is already leaning toward caution. He does not want to lose his most prized weapon on meaningless snaps. If the work stacks up this week, Purdy and the starters will be shelved until the games truly count for September. The coach knows the risks, and with the 49ers’ depth already strained, protecting his quarterback comes first.