49ers’ Hopes Hinge on Brandon Aiyuk With Pressure Mounting From 2 Unsettling Signs

The Faithful just got hit with some tough news. Brandon Aiyuk and rookie Ricky Pearsall landed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list this past Friday. And while Pearsall’s status is already raising eyebrows, it’s Aiyuk’s name on that list that truly stings. He suffered an ACL tear last October against the Chiefs. Hence, there’s a real possibility Aiyuk won’t be on the field when the 49ers open the season at Levi’s Stadium against the Seahawks on September 7.

Meanwhile, Aiyuk’s absence doesn’t just leave a void. Indeed, it unravels a key piece of San Francisco’s offensive identity. After breakout years in 2022 and 2023, where he grabbed 1,015 and 1,342 receiving yards, respectively, his dip last season—just 25 receptions for 374 yards with zero touchdowns in seven games—was a red flag. To make things trickier, four more players—Andre Dillard, Yetur Gross-Matos, Malik Mustapha, and Curtis Robinson—also hit the PUP list. But let’s be real, none of them shake the Faithful like Aiyuk’s situation does.

On that note, Nick Wright said what many in the Bay Area are already thinking. “I think a real return to form by Brandon Aiyuk has to happen. And if I were a Niner fan, I’d be concerned about that. Because Juwan Jennings seems unhappy, I guess, with this contract.” And he’s not wrong. Without Aiyuk dominating routes, the 49ers’ air game might stall right out of the gate.

via Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers participates during San Francisco 49ers practice ahead of Super Bowl LVIII at Fertitta Football Complex on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Now here’s where it gets messier. Jennings was initially the No. 3 guy when he signed his $15.39 million extension in May 2024. But after Deebo Samuel’s inconsistencies and Aiyuk’s injury, he became the guy, logging 77 catches for 975 yards and six touchdowns in 2024. The thing is that No. 3 money doesn’t quite match No. 1 output. Tension? Yeah, a little.

Lastly, even Pearsall, the shiny new WR toy, brings more questions than answers. As Nick Wright bluntly put it, “And I think it’s fair to say Pierce Hall is an unknown. He’s an injury risk to Pierce… Because he pulled his hand for what, a month or two ago?” Add that to McCaffrey’s massive workload, and it’s clear: the 49ers don’t just want Aiyuk back—they need him to be elite.

For the Faithful, Aiyuk’s comeback remains a question of patience and timing

To begin with, things were looking golden in The Bay when Brandon Aiyuk locked in a four-year, $120 million extension earlier this year. But that optimism quickly got shaken up after the injury. With his recovery still uncertain and his price tag sky-high, trade rumors started swirling. The whispers were loud, but Aiyuk didn’t flinch.

In fact, he fired back in the rawest, unfiltered way. “They was talking bout trading me while I was off p–cocets muscle relaxers and peeing in a cup by my bed,” he posted just weeks ago. “Couldn’t walk for 10 weeks ain’t nobody trading for me.”

And honestly, he made a point. No team’s giving up assets for a star who couldn’t even stand a couple of months ago. Despite the noise, Aiyuk’s still a Niner—and with training camp at Levi’s Stadium opening July 22, all eyes are on whether he shows up in pads or stays sidelined.

Now, there’s some good news to latch onto. “I hear that knee is even ahead of schedule,” Matt Maiocco shared weeks ago. “From what I understand, he’s doing really well…he could be ready Week 1.” But even then, Maiocco added, “There was ACL, MCL, some other stuff. They wanna be extra cautious with him.”

Still, the countdown is on. The Niners face the Seahawks on September 8, and while some folks say Aiyuk might miss the first month, others are holding out hope for a Week 1 miracle. Either way, the Faithful better buckle up.