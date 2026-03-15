“No Chance”: Larry Fitzgerald Rules Out Mike Evans’ Chances of Taking Brock Purdy’s No. 13

Essentials Inside The Story Mike Evans’ arrival adds another proven weapon to San Francisco’s offense.

His move also brings an interesting off-field storyline with it.

The veteran receiver is stepping into a new chapter with the 49ers.

Mike Evans’ arrival in San Francisco brings more than just Pro Bowl talent; it brings a fascinating jersey number conflict with franchise quarterback Brock Purdy. Both players have worn No. 13 throughout their careers, raising questions about whether a change could be coming as the veteran receiver joins the 49ers.

“No chance,” Fitzgerald said when asked if Evans would take Purdy’s No. 13. “Brock is a $100 million guy. He’s your franchise quarterback, and he’s going to be the person who’s going to take you to the promised land. That’s not even a consideration.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“He’s going through a new organization; he’s building a new future. He’s got to pick a number that suits him, but I think it would be disrespectful to assume that you could go in and ask Brock Purdy for his jersey number.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Purdy has a special connection to the number 13. He picked it to honor Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino. As a kid, Purdy and his dad were big fans of the Miami Dolphins and loved Marino’s fast-throwing style. This admiration led Purdy to wear No. 13 in college and continue using it in the NFL.

On the other hand, No. 13 has also become inseparable from Evans throughout his career. Evans first wore the number during his breakout seasons at Texas A&M, and later, the number became synonymous with his record-breaking tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his time in Tampa, he established team records for receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even last season, he was elite despite an injury-shortened 2025 campaign. He finished the season with 30 receptions for 368 yards and three touchdowns across eight games.

However, the longtime Buccaneers star is now entering unfamiliar territory after signing a three-year deal with the Niners, where No. 13 already belongs to Purdy.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Throwbacks (@throwbacksshow) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Since taking over in 2022, Purdy has been the guy for the 49ers. He has consistently produced one of the highest QBR marks in the NFL. Purdy’s performance, which included becoming the first 49ers QB in 23 years to break the 4,000-yard barrier, cemented his status as the franchise cornerstone and earned him a massive five-year, $265 million extension

ADVERTISEMENT

While Evans will be sporting a new number, the 49ers are banking on him bringing his familiar, record-setting production to an offense that, despite its talent, has specific needs he is uniquely qualified to fill.

Brock Purdy influenced Mike Evans’ 49ers decision

Evans’ decision to join the Niners wasn’t just about the team’s potential; it was heavily influenced by the quarterback he’d be playing with. Purdy now lines up with Evans, tight end George Kittle, and running back Christian McCaffrey in the same offense. For the Faithful, that combination may represent the strongest set of weapons Purdy has had since he stepped in as the starter midway through the 2022 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, to make it happen, Purdy actually played a role, as he is one of the reasons Evans chose the Niners.

“True professional,” Evans said Thursday during a video call with local reporters. “Really, really underrated player. His first start was against my [Tampa Bay] Buccaneers back in 2022. I saw right then and there that if I play with him, I feel like I could help him out a lot.”

Meanwhile, Evans had several serious suitors during NFL free agency, including the Buffalo Bills. However, the chance to work with head coach Kyle Shanahan and Purdy ultimately influenced his decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[Purdy’s] already a really good player,” Evans said. “I just hope I can help him get to where he wants to go in his career, and that’s [to] be a Super Bowl champion, potential MVP, and just have a great career here in San Francisco.”

Evans is poised to fix a long-standing scoring problem for the Niners. The 49ers haven’t had a receiver record ten or more touchdown catches in a season since Terrell Owens had 13 in 2002. In contrast, Evans has had six seasons with at least ten touchdown catches, proving he can be the red zone threat the team needs.

The 49ers have also struggled to find a reliable wide receiver who can consistently gain over 1,000 yards. The last player to do so was Brandon Aiyuk, who had 1,342 yards in 2023. In 2024, George Kittle led the team with 1,106 yards, and in 2025, Christian McCaffrey had the most receiving yards with 924.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you look at Evans’ career, he had his only season under 1,000 yards in 2025 due to injuries that kept him out for eight games.

While he may not wear his familiar No. 13, Evans brings a proven track record of 1,000-yard seasons and red-zone dominance that could be the final piece for a 49ers team with championship aspirations.