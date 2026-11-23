When he strutted into the 49ers’ Santa Clara headquarters earlier this month with newly hired super-agent Drew Rosenhaus at his side, Brandon Aiyuk acted like a man ready to waltz right back into the NFL despite publicly calling the organization “little a** boys” just months earlier. He ghosted the franchise, ignored rehab protocols, and forfeited tens of millions in guaranteed money while sitting unpaid. Yet there he was, sitting across from John Lynch for 75 minutes, essentially saying, “Hey, I’m ready to return to football now.”

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San Francisco did not take the bait. Shanahan publicly brushed the meeting off as administrative noise that meant nothing to his locker room, while the front office granted Aiyuk a two-week roster exemption and quietly let the clock run out while sorting through their $13 million signing-bonus dispute behind closed doors. Then, on Monday, November 23, the 49ers finally pulled the plug on this bizarre saga.

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The 49ers have waived the 28-year-old receiver, permanently severing ties more than two years after he last played an NFL snap, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Now, Aiyuk is finally free to chase the exact landing spot he has been eyeing for months.

In July, Aiyuk went viral for posting summer workout videos dressed head to toe in Washington Commanders gear while still stuck on SFO’s Reserve list. Now, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Washington is expected to bring him in once he clears waivers on Tuesday afternoon, which is a near certainty given that no team is going to claim a contract carrying roughly $58 million in non-guaranteed money over the next two seasons.

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For Aiyuk, this is more than just a fresh start away from the Bay Area. He gets to reunite with his close friend Jayden Daniels in Ashburn and play again with his former quarterback from their 2019 season at Arizona State. He also joins an offense that badly needs more playmakers.

The Commanders are struggling in the NFC East and have lost top receiver Terry McLaurin for the season with a torn patellar tendon. Starting on Washington’s practice squad gives the team a low-risk chance to see if Aiyuk still has the speed and ability that made him an All-Pro. For Aiyuk, it is the fresh start he tried to force during his 2024 contract dispute.

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A $120 million deal unraveling into radio silence

In the summer of 2024, Aiyuk arrived in San Francisco as one of the franchise’s key players and a big part of its future. But in a short time, he became one of the 49ers’ biggest problems.

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Aiyuk was coming off the best season of his career in 2023, catching 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns to earn second-team All-Pro honors. But he entered training camp in a bitter contract dispute. He staged a hold-in, spending time on the sidelines in street clothes and training away from the team before finally signing a four-year, $120 million extension just before the season began.

Seven games later, everything fell apart. On October 20, 2024, against the Kansas City Chiefs, Aiyuk tore the ACL, MCL, and meniscus in his right knee, ending his season with just 25 catches for 374 yards. Instead of working through rehab at the team facility with trainers and teammates, Aiyuk became increasingly isolated during the 2025 season. He stopped showing up for rehab appointments, missed required check-ins, and stopped communicating with coaches, executives, and teammates.

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By July 2025, San Francisco had had enough. The team voided around $27 million in guaranteed money for 2026, saying Aiyuk had failed to meet his contractual obligations. Aiyuk never filed a union grievance to challenge the decision. By December 2025, the 49ers had placed him on the Reserve/Left Squad list, stopping his paychecks as he remained away from the team.

Even while away, Aiyuk continued to criticize the 49ers. Throughout the 2026 offseason, he posted several angry messages on social media about how the team handled his contract.

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“You wanna know why they’re really mad though?” Aiyuk said in June. “They’re mad because they’re stupid and dumb. They’re mad that they paid me $50 million in eight months and then voided my guarantees for 2027. And I’m about to be on a new team in 2027.”

In another live stream that same month, Aiyuk compared San Francisco’s front office to sore losers on a playground court for freezing his contract after their relationship soured.

“We dealing with, ya know, like them kids when they don’t get picked for the basketball game at the court, but they the ones that brought the ball, so they like, ‘Alright, you all don’t want to pick me, I’m taking my ball, I’m going home.’ A** boys. Little-a** boys,” Aiyuk said.

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His long absence also brought another major financial problem. The NFL informed Aiyuk and the NFL Players Association that he owed San Francisco around $13 million in signing-bonus money from his contract extension. When Aiyuk finally returned to the team facility on November 6 with Rosenhaus by his side, he kept his comments focused on football.

“I’m feeling great, feeling healthy,” Aiyuk said at the time. “It was a long recovery process, a long rehab process, but I’m back to 100 percent and looking to get reinstated into the National Football League.”

Rosenhaus said he expected other teams to show interest once San Francisco made its decision. However, settling the signing-bonus dispute would still be part of the process. Meanwhile, the 49ers had already moved on. They sat atop the NFC after adding veteran receivers Mike Evans and Keenan Allen and giving general manager John Lynch a multiyear contract extension on Sunday night.

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Now that the 49ers have finally cut ties with Aiyuk, taking on $31.64 million in dead salary-cap charges across this season and next, the receiver faces his biggest challenge yet. He must prove that he can still play like the All-Pro who once earned a $120 million contract, despite not taking a hit in an NFL game since October 2024.