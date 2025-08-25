Olivia Culpo Finally Fulfills Christian McCaffrey Family’s Biggest Wish as 49ers RB’s Wife Makes New Career Move

“Lord, bless us with a girl.” That’s probably something the McCaffreys wished for as Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey announced expecting their first child in March. And as baby Colette Annalise came into the world, their wish was fulfilled. Since then, the McCaffreys have been on cloud nine, pampering the first girl born in a family of boys. And the second newest member of the McCaffreys showed a heartwarming glimpse.

Right after giving birth to her first child in 1994, Lisa McCaffrey knew she was going to have all boys. No one told her—nor such things can be predicted, she had an “inkling, an intuition.” And not a happy one. In a conversation with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan in 2023, Lisa revealed that she “cried” after her intuition about all boys. Of course, she loves all four boys, and a longing for a baby girl is always there. That’s why, when the San Francisco 49ers’ star running back was a child, his mother used to “dress him every night”—something his fans would love to know.

While this was Lisa’s side, Olivio showed Ed McCaffrey’s side on her recent Instagram story. With a picture of the three-time Super Bowl champion gazing tenderly at baby Colette as she relaxes on her colorful play mat, the new mother captioned, “4 boys later and the McCaffreys finally got their girl.”

Just a few days after welcoming his family’s first daughter, Ed appeared on Bleav livestream. And the way he talked about his granddaughter, it seems that’s all he wanted to be asked. “She fell asleep on me three times already. Slept for about two to three hours. Not one little peep, a couple of little dreams she was having there, but incredibly well behaved… just a beautiful little miracle of a baby,” said Granpa Ed.

The 2012 Miss Universe kept the gender of her baby until her birth, calling it a “nice surprise.” But call it another intuition of Lisa, her “can’t wait!” caption on her Olivia’s baby shower video on Instagram suggests she might have known all along.

Baby Collette was born on July 13, and shortly after, Christian had to return to training camp. In the first week of August, he admitted feeling “guilty” sometimes for leaving his wife alone with the newly born. He called Olivio the real MVP for “doing an incredible job.” Of course, not having McCaffrey close is tough, but his family has stepped up to help the first-time mother. After all, she is preparing to host Netflix’s Next Gen Chef at the Culinary Institute of America.

The show is produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter and comprises an eight-episode series, in which 21 young chefs are set to participate for the big prize. The happiest on this announcement was the three-time All-Pro, who couldn’t hold in his pride, saying, “So Proud Of You!!! Can’t wait to watch.” On a different note, while the excitement for the show was building, another big conversation was taking shape in the McCaffrey household.

Already talking about baby no. 2!

It’s not even two months since baby Collete was born, and people have already started asking about Baby No. 2. But what are her thoughts on it? In a TikTok video shared on August 21, the actress touched on the topic of the second baby in a conversation with her mother, Susan Culpo. “When they already start asking about baby number 2,” she wrote as a caption in the video, where she can be seen cradling her firstborn.

Susan, who appears to be walking past McCaffrey’s nursery, whispered to her daughter, “Anything off the trolley, dear?” She responded with mouthing: “No thanks. I’m all set.” One thing that many may have missed in her caption was Olivio’s subtle response.

“Jokes on me because I’m already asking myself the same thing,” she added. It’s something that often puzzles the new mothers. Olivia has also previously expressed her concerns regarding fertility since being diagnosed with endometriosis. She said on The Culpo Sisters podcast in November 2022 that pregnancy “could be really hard” for her. Her “condition” often worries her about her future plans; that’s one of the reasons why she felt pressured to start a family with McCaffrey. Despite her concerns, she’s a mother now and the journey ahead will only going to be better.